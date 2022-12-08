List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Felling Trailers Appoints Klimek as Quality Assurance Manager

Thu December 08, 2022 - Midwest Edition
Felling Trailers


Dan Klimek
Dan Klimek

Felling Trailers Inc. recently appointed Dan Klimek to the role of quality assurance manager over the production facilities in Sauk Centre and Litchfield, Minn. Along with quality management, he will oversee weld production for the Litchfield manufacturing facility as the production manager.

As the quality assurance manager, Klimek will continue developing, directing, controlling and managing the installation and maintenance of the company's quality assurance programs.

Felling Trailers Inc. originally obtained its ISO 9001 Certification for Quality Management in 2017 and continues to maintain certification. Klimek and his team of quality assurance inspectors work diligently to ensure that all stages of the build process meet company quality standards to provide a final product that will exceed the customers' expectations.

In the role of Litchfield production manager, he will work with the production team to implement new processes and technologies to reduce lead time and increase team productivity.

Klimek brings more than 30 years of manufacturing, quality control systems, and processes to his position. Before accepting the quality assurance and production manager positions with Felling Trailers, Klimek held a similar collection of roles with Polar Tank Trailers LLC (Ople, Minn.) for more than a decade.

Most recently, he was the general manager of Polar Tank Trailers' Minnesota Trailer Operations (production manager and quality manager) for the last six years.

"Dan brings an extensive background in quality control and lean manufacturing. We are excited to have him as part of the Felling Trailers' team and to see the positive impact he will bring to our production and quality assurance processes," said Brenda Jennissen, CEO/co-owner Felling Trailers.

"To be able to add an individual of Dan's class and expertise is a huge win for Felling Trailers, I look forward to working with him," said Paul Radjenovich, VP of operations.

"I am glad to be a part of the company in production and quality assurance capacities. I look forward to the journey ahead along with the challenges and successes it will bring," said Klimek.

For more information, visit www.felling.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




