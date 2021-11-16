List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Wickersham Construction Wins National ABC Safety Award

Tue November 16, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Wickersham Construction


Joe Dougherty
Joe Dougherty

Wickersham Construction was awarded the National ABC Safety Excellence Merit Award. The Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) presented the award at the 31st Annual Excellence in Construction Awards at the ABC Convention in Grapevine, Texas.

Joe Dougherty, executive VP, attended the ceremony to accept the award.

The 2020 National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that qualified in ABC's STEP Safety Management System in 2020. Contractors were judged on an extensive safety qualification form, including lost workday case rates; total recordable incident rates; safety program innovations; as well as interviews conducted by members of ABC's National Safety Committee.

Wickersham is the only contractor in Pennsylvania to receive an award.

"Amazing is one word that comes to mind with this National Safety Award accomplishment," Dougherty said. "The Wickersham Field staff made this happen. Of the 21,000-plus companies in ABC national, 1,400 applied and only 17 general contractors were selected. Wickersham was one of those 17, and the only winner from Pennsylvania. What a great success."

For more information, visit www.WickershamConstruction.com.




