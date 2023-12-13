Williams Brothers Construction is taking on the latest Texas Clear Lanes initiative — a $117 million project that is reconstructing mainlanes, frontage roads and adding a freeway overpass with eight direct connect tie-ins at I-610/SH 288. (TxDOT photo)

Williams Brothers Construction Co. Inc. continues to make strides on the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) Interstate 610/Cambridge project in the south-central area of Houston, a $117 million Texas Clear Lanes initiative that is reconstructing mainlanes, frontage roads and adding a freeway overpass with eight direct connect tie-ins at I-610/SH 288.

The goal of the project, which began in early 2020, is to create multiple connecting points to major event venues such as NRG Stadium, the Museum District, several universities and the Medical Center; and reduce congestion and increase capacity.

The project, expected to be completed in 2025, is one of six Texas Clear Lanes projects in the Houston area. The eight direct connect tie-ins are key factors of the project as they will complete and link the partially completed connector ramps already built as a part of the SH 288 Express Toll Lane project completed in July 2022.

"Williams Brothers continues reconstructing mainlines, frontage roads and constructing the Interstate 610 eastbound mainlane bridge over FM 521/Almeda Road, including working on direct connector ramps to and from State Highway 288 as well as I-610," stated the project report. "The I-610 South Loop eastbound mainlanes between Fannin Street and Scott Street continues being reconstructed, with an anticipated completion in late 2024. This included removal the old retaining walls from the east and west sides of the I-610 bridge over FM 521/ Almeda Road, removal of the old I-610 eastbound main-lane bridge bent caps and columns and currently forming and placing concrete for columns and bent caps for the proposed new bridge over FM 521/Almeda Rd which is estimated for completion by the end of October."

"Progress is moving forward with activities," said Bambi Hall, TXDOT public Information officer of Southeast & North Harris County. "And TxDOT opened two NB and SB lanes on FM 521/Almeda Road; completed substructure work on IH610 EBML Bridge and Connector B & E Bridge; set new signal poles on IH610 frontage roads at Cambridge; and opened two IH610 road lanes between Scott Street to Holly Hall Road."

The I-610 South Loop eastbound frontage road from Fannin Street to SH 288 remains under construction with estimated completion in spring 2024, according to the construction update. Work also is ongoing to place new high mast lighting along the new mainlanes of I-610 South Loop.

TxDOT's project update praised the fast-paced nature of the operations.

"We continue to make great progress with the project," it stated. "Each day, we work with the contractor to take every opportunity to accelerate work, wherever possible, to complete this $117 million project both efficiently and expeditiously."

The day and night project has crews working from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and/or 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Williams Brothers is setting the concrete beams, including the steel girder beams crossing over FM/521/Almeda Road, according to the report.

"Installation of the proposed retaining walls on the west side of the bridge is almost complete; currently working on the retaining walls on the east side of the bridge over FM 521/Almeda Road. Work continues on the computerized transportation management system and signal systems for the new proposed Cambridge intersection that will cross under I-610 South Loop main-lanes; adding sidewalks along FM 521/Almeda Rd and I-610 eastbound frontage road where sections of the roadway have been completed. The contractor began drilling operations in August 2023 for the new proposed elevated ramp from the I-610 eastbound frontage road to I-610 eastbound mainlanes to enable access from the mainlanes to I-610 eastbound."

Crews also worked on concrete pavement at Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the I-610 eastbound frontage road and on East Almeda Road, including removal and replacement of driveways.

"UPRR also has some railroad signal work to be completed on the I-610 eastbound frontage road on the east side of FM 521/Almeda Road," stated the report. "Once the rail work is complete, Williams Brothers will be able to complete the final section of paving over the railroad tracks, providing three frontage road lanes across the tracks. Finally, Williams Brothers has placed sod along the I-610 eastbound frontage road east of FM 521/Almeda Road where the sections of roadway paving are complete. Sod placement also continues on the east end of the project along the I-610 westbound direct connector ramps to SH 288."

Still ongoing are Connector C, II-610 eastbound to SH 288 southbound, Connector H, I-610 eastbound to SH 288 northbound, Connector B, SH 288 northbound to I-610 eastbound and Connector E, SH 288 southbound to I-610 eastbound.

Portions of the project that have not started yet include:

Construction of the proposed entrance ramp from I-610 eastbound frontage road (east of FM 521/Almeda Road to SH 288);

Proposed entrance ramp from I-610 Eastbound frontage road from east of FM 521/ Almeda Road to I-610 eastbound mainlanes;

New overhead sign bridges and new striping and roadway sign.

Completed Construction

Since last January, Williams Brothers removed the existing I-610 eastbound mainlane bridge over FM 521/Almeda Rd/UPRR and the old retaining wall west of FM 521/Almeda Road. It also completed all drilled shafts for the proposed I-610 eastbound mainlane bridge, including the new I-610 eastbound mainlane bridge over Cambridge St (which will be able to cross under I-610); most of the proposed FM 521/Almeda Road Intersection reconstruction; and 95 percent of storm sewer installation along the FM 521/Almeda Rd Intersection. CEG

