Winter Equipment Outlines Plans for Future

Wed August 03, 2022 - National Edition
Winter Equipment


Over the past three decades, Winter Equipment has grown and evolved to offer a complete line of plow systems, plow guards, plow accessories and road maintenance products.

Winter Equipment, an established name in the DOT, municipal and contractor snow and ice management industry, is poised for a breakout season in the commercial snow removal market.

For more than 30 years, Winter Equipment has been involved in the government snow removal market. Over the past three decades, the company has grown and evolved to offer a complete line of plow systems, plow guards, plow accessories and road maintenance products.

In more recent years, Winter has transitioned into the commercial contractor snow removal market by bringing its expertise and knowledge from its time in the government space.

"I see this as a significant opportunity to provide our quality parts to the commercial contractor market that doesn't currently have that available," said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment. "In five years, we anticipate that our business in the commercial space will equal what we do in the government space as we expand our business."

Winter continues to develop an ecommerce platform on its recently relaunched website to provide opportunities for the market to purchase if a local distributor retailer isn't available.

Winter also is looking to develop partnerships with local dealers and distributors to better help supply to its customers. As part of this growth plan, Winter is committed to investing in personnel, inventory and manufacturing capacity.

For more information, visit www.winterequipment.com.




