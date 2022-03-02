Each 135VRT comes with a VM602SS Bull Hog forestry mulcher equipped with bite limiting rotor for a finer output while maintaining rotor RPMs. Rotor fitted with 30 carbide or double-sided tools.

Fecon's 135VRT CTL, which is available through select Vermeer dealerships, features a 132 hp 3.8 L Cummins Tier IV Final engine that delivers 10 percent more horsepower than its predecessor 125VRT, while a 50 gpm auxiliary attachment flow provides 119 hp to the Bull Hog forestry mulcher or other attachments.

A 16 gpm reserve allows full machine control without loss of attachment performance. Designed for use in the woods, this new model features all steel hoods, and standard cage guard and limb risers for greater protection and durability. A full forestry spec cab features ¾ in. polycarbonate front door and ½ in. polycarbonate side windows along with level 2 FOPS and a compete guarding package. A more spacious, comfortable operator station includes an 8-in. color display. There are no cross bars on the doors or windows, providing unobstructed visibility.

Improved loader arm design also enhances attachment visibility. Equipped with a bite limiting rotor to maintain rotor RPMs, the 135VRT easily mulches material to 8-in. in diameter, according to the manufacturer.

This new model features 4,150 ROC with integrated counterweight or hydraulic winch kit for improved balance with Fecon Bull Hog mulchers. A 52-gal. fuel tank allows nearly double the run time between fill-ups. Full coverage fuel tank guarding safeguards against damage while working, and improved sealing prevent debris ingestion.

Hinged belly pans and tilting cooler and condenser guards allow easier cleaning. Sealed fuse panels and improved wiring harness routing enhances durability.

