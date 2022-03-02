List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

With More Horsepower, New Fecon 135VRT Mulcher is a Powerful CTL

Wed March 02, 2022 - National Edition
Fecon


Each 135VRT comes with a VM602SS Bull Hog forestry mulcher equipped with bite limiting rotor for a finer output while maintaining rotor RPMs. Rotor fitted with 30 carbide or double-sided tools.
Each 135VRT comes with a VM602SS Bull Hog forestry mulcher equipped with bite limiting rotor for a finer output while maintaining rotor RPMs. Rotor fitted with 30 carbide or double-sided tools.

Fecon's 135VRT CTL, which is available through select Vermeer dealerships, features a 132 hp 3.8 L Cummins Tier IV Final engine that delivers 10 percent more horsepower than its predecessor 125VRT, while a 50 gpm auxiliary attachment flow provides 119 hp to the Bull Hog forestry mulcher or other attachments.

A 16 gpm reserve allows full machine control without loss of attachment performance. Designed for use in the woods, this new model features all steel hoods, and standard cage guard and limb risers for greater protection and durability. A full forestry spec cab features ¾ in. polycarbonate front door and ½ in. polycarbonate side windows along with level 2 FOPS and a compete guarding package. A more spacious, comfortable operator station includes an 8-in. color display. There are no cross bars on the doors or windows, providing unobstructed visibility.

Improved loader arm design also enhances attachment visibility. Equipped with a bite limiting rotor to maintain rotor RPMs, the 135VRT easily mulches material to 8-in. in diameter, according to the manufacturer.

This new model features 4,150 ROC with integrated counterweight or hydraulic winch kit for improved balance with Fecon Bull Hog mulchers. A 52-gal. fuel tank allows nearly double the run time between fill-ups. Full coverage fuel tank guarding safeguards against damage while working, and improved sealing prevent debris ingestion.

Hinged belly pans and tilting cooler and condenser guards allow easier cleaning. Sealed fuse panels and improved wiring harness routing enhances durability.

Each 135VRT comes with a VM602SS Bull Hog forestry mulcher equipped with bite limiting rotor for a finer output while maintaining rotor RPMs. Rotor fitted with 30 carbide or double-sided tools.

For more information, visit www.Fecon.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

Ritchie Debuts New Inspection Tool During Annual Six-Day Auction in Orlando

Walsh Crews Prep for Next Phase of I-75 Mill Creek Expressway

How to Improve Job Site Metrics with Wearables

Crews Hit the Books in Marlborough, Mass.

Case Sponsors Jon Pardi's Tour

Muskox Eyes Market Expansion for Snowblower Attachment

Takeuchi Buys Kobelco Manufacturing Plant in Moore, S.C.

Soil Connect Collaborates with SeedInvest, Allowing Members to Invest in Digital Marketplace for Soil, Aggregates



 

Read more about...

Attachments fecon New Products Vermeer






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo