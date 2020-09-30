World of Concrete 2021 Announces New Show Dates

After discussions with key stakeholders and feedback from industry-leading concrete and masonry associations, World of Concrete made the proactive decision to reschedule WOC 2021 from January to June.

"The decision to move the dates back several months was not easily reached; however, we felt it was the right choice for all involved. WOC will now take place June 8 to 10; educational offerings June 7 to 10, at the Las Vegas Convention Center," according to the organizers.

"We have a commitment to our exhibitors and attendees to provide a valuable and productive face-to-face experience at WOC each year," said Jackie James, group director, World of Concrete.

"This is the first time in our 46-year history we have been faced with circumstances that have caused us to reschedule the event. We feel the new June dates will provide everyone with the necessary time to plan effectively, and allows us to reimagine WOC for a different time of the year. Moving the event from Winter to late Spring this year will allow for additional outdoor activities everyone can enjoy in the great city of Las Vegas, including top-notch exhibits, new product demos and exciting spectator events."

World of Concrete will adapt the Informa AllSecure Plan at its June 2021 event. AllSecure is Informa's approach to ensuring the highest standards of safety, hygiene, cleanliness and quality for operating events for all exhibitors, attendees, speakers and press.

In addition to the safety protocols in place for WOC 2021, The Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) has been awarded the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR facility accreditation by ISSA, the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association. The GBAC program is considered the gold standard for safe facilities, and was designed to control the risks associated with infectious agents, including COVID-19.

World of Concrete also is one of the first large-scale events to occupy The Las Vegas Convention Center's $980 million West Hall expansion in June, which will add 1.4 million sq. ft. of space to the existing 3.2 million sq. ft. campus. In addition to the exhibit hall, the expansion will feature a striking outdoor plaza, a grand atrium and modern design and technology.

World of Concrete will continue to post updates on its website over the next few months. Registration for WOC 2021 will open online in early 2021.

For more information, visit www.worldofconcrete.com.