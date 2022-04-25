The Yanmar Group headquarters, the YANMAR FLYING-Y BUILDING is targeting zero-emissions.

Yanmar is undertaking a range of activities in pursuit of a sustainable society, under its brand statement of "A Sustainable Future".

From the development of new energy sources for customers and industry, to working towards zero-emissions from its headquarters and facilities, Yanmar developing clean and safe solutions for industry and society.

In 2021, the company accelerated its efforts towards realization of a hydrogen-based society through a partnership with German company 2G, a provider of hydrogen-powered cogeneration systems. Yanmar completed tests of its hydrogen fuel-cell boat where a polymer electrolyte fuel cell (PECM) system was successfully installed into a Yanmar demonstration vessel, followed by successful world's first demonstration of maritime high-pressure hydrogen refueling technology.

Yanmar is pursuing collaborations towards decarbonation with partners in Yanmar's business domains of the land, the sea and the city.

As electrification of industry and society gathers pace, Yanmar is committed to delivering solutions that enable customers to adopt zero-emission technology without compromising on productivity. Its recent acquisition of ELEO Technologies, a fast-growing battery technology company based in Helmond, the Netherlands will further Yanmar's electrified powertrain capabilities with versatile, customized solutions for off-road applications.

Yanmar has revealed its first electric mini excavator prototype: the new SV17e. The SV17e prototype is a clear demonstration of Yanmar's intent to build a sustainable business for our customers and dealer partners.

Long recognized as a global leader in highly efficient machinery, efforts towards realizing a sustainable resource-recycling society include the development and deployment of bio-gas cogeneration systems that convert sewage and waste food into clean energy, generation systems that utilize waste cooking oil and a demonstration plant that realizes sustainable energy from rice husks for a resource recycling agriculture. Yanmar's advanced YC100 bio-composter, available in Japan, quickly processes food waste to support a resource recycling society.

As Yanmar looks to meet the challenges of the coming century, the company's transformation will encompass new products with alternative fuel technologies.

