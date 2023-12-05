The 9,370-lb. V7 fills the gap in the Yanmar wheel loader line between the V4-7 and the V8 and features a low operating weight, comfortable cab area and high bucket capacity.

Yanmar Compact Equipment introduced the all-new 47.6-hp V7 compact wheel loader to the North American market.

The 9,370-lb. machine fills the gap in the Yanmar wheel loader line between the V4-7 and the V8 and features a low operating weight, comfortable cab area and high bucket capacity. Its compact design, intuitive controls and high travel speeds maximize performance and efficiency for operators in landscaping, rental, municipalities, snow removal and other applications.

"The V7 is perfect for operators looking for a piece of equipment with leading performance while being easy to transport," said Frank Gangi, product manager — CWL & attachments for Yanmar Compact Equipment. "An ergonomic cab, low center of gravity, excellent visibility and high travel speeds all lead to a wheel loader that improves jobsite performance while keeping the operator comfortable and productive."

Performance, Experience

Yanmar Compact Equipment's V7 features an impressive 0.92 cu. yd. bucket capacity for its weight. That means fewer trips to the pile. An optional light material bucket brings that bucket capacity to more than a full cubic yard with each scoop, further improving productivity. The compact wheel loader also includes a powerful Tier IV Final Yanmar engine allowing for a lifting capacity of 7,981 pound-force.

The V7 features ±40 degrees of articulation and ±10 degrees of oscillation. The machine includes a newly designed articulation oscillation joint allowing oscillation in the center of the wheel loader instead of the rear. This maximizes ground contact with all four wheels for optimal tractive force.

The new model is built with the operator in mind. It features a comfortable cab and excellent all-around visibility, making long workdays easier. The enclosed cab configuration features two steel frame doors and a standard front sun blind to reduce glare. Operators will enjoy the extra visibility provided by the steel frame doors as well as the convenience and extra ventilation that comes from having doors on both sides of the cab.

The V7's high-backed seat is heated and includes ergonomic armrests and mechanical suspension. Radio with Bluetooth provides operators with individualized entertainment. Additionally, the wheel loader improves safety and convenience with a highly visible, fully integrated and removable rotating beacon.

Ergonomic joystick controls simplify machine operation. Creep mode allows for precise attachment control while Automatic Ride Control with Limited Slip Differential improves convenience and efficiency. Operators can easily access relevant machine information and options via a color display.

Yanmar offers the V7 in canopy and enclosed cab with heat and A/C configurations.

Efficiency

The V7 includes several efficiency-enhancing features. Bright LED lights improve work area visibility while optimizing power consumption. Operators can move around the jobsite faster using the machine's 18.6-mph travel speed.

Hydraulic quick couplers allow fast attachment change-out. Contractors can lift loads with precision without the need for constant readjustment of the load angle thanks to the V7's parallel kinematics. The feature — also called P-Kinematics — is especially ideal for use with pallet forks as it keeps material level as you raise and lower the load.

Yanmar's V7 is highly maneuverable and easy to transport. The machine's center articulation and oscillation joint make it possible for the wheel loader to achieve a low 98.4-in. height and an even lower center of gravity, meaning less risk of clearance issues, the ability to fit into shipping containers, and better maneuverability on tight job sites. Additionally, the machine's low operating weight and low center of gravity improve ease of trailering.

Reliability

The V7 features ease of maintenance for service items and daily check points, including convenience grease point access. Yanmar offers maintenance kits that provide common maintenance and wear part replacement items conveniently in one place for the V7.

Like all Yanmar equipment, the new model includes Yanmar's proven durability and reliability standards. That is backed by a 3-year/3,000-hour warranty.

For more information, visit www.YanmarCE.com.

