In a year when the merger between Yoder & Frey (part of the Euro Auctions Group) and Ritchie Brothers was terminated, Yoder & Frey wants to tell the market that it is very much "back in the game", still an independent company, growing with a new site in Texas, ready for business and getting set for its 49th world famous Winter Auction in Kissimmee, Fla., on Feb. 15 to 18, 2023.

It's nearly 50 years since Yoder & Frey held the very first auction in Kissimmee, Fla., which has since become the most iconic yearly event in the U.S. used machinery market. The Florida Winter Sale continues to attract buyers and sellers from not just across the United States, but from a truly global audience.

In 2017, Yoder & Frey merged with the Euro Auctions group, who are leading auctioneers of heavy machinery and construction equipment in Europe, and operate from four European sites, plus the Middle East, Australia, and with Yoder & Frey, the United States.

Since 1964, Yoder & Frey has been conducting unreserved auctions of heavy construction equipment, trucks and trailers right across America. Yoder & Frey was the founders of the Kissimmee Florida Winter Consignment Auction, which has taken place every February since 1975, and where up to 500,000 lots have gone under the hammer attracting consignors and buyers from all 50 U.S. states and almost 70 countries.

This is now one of the world's largest annual heavy construction equipment auctions.

Joe Thurston, the territory manager of the state of Florida, said, "It is amazing to think that we've been hosting and attending this auction for nearly 50 years. For Kissimmee #49 and talking to our consignors the inventory is growing. We are consigning an eclectic inventory of all types of equipment and machines to this sale and finding good multiples of late and low hour machines.

"In addition, Yoder & Frey continues to expand the business brand in the U.S., with the acquisition of a new purpose-built auction facility, in Sealy, Texas, 60 miles to the west of Houston, just off the I-10.

"With a yard totaling of 57 acres total, 25,000 sq. ft. of offices and 32,000 sq. ft. of workshops and buildings, this state-of-the-art facility will operate as the main auction site for Yoder & Frey in the south."

Selling With Yoder & Frey

Partnering and selling with Yoder & Frey could not be easier. Whether you are a multinational company looking for new inventory for an infrastructure project, or a small contractor looking for a single item for a work crew, we can help in your search.

Here are 10 reasons why you should be working with Yoder & Frey at Kissimmee, Fla., in February 20223.

Access to a true international audience: Through its sister company, Euro Auctions, Yoder & Frey has access to a true global audience in more than 150 countries, with relationships that have been developed over the last 20 years. This global reach that will come to bear during the Kissimmee Winter Sale will allow consignors to have access to this international buying base.

Through its sister company, Euro Auctions, Yoder & Frey has access to a true global audience in more than 150 countries, with relationships that have been developed over the last 20 years. This global reach that will come to bear during the Kissimmee Winter Sale will allow consignors to have access to this international buying base. We take care of everything : Selling equipment and machinery can be time consuming, so Yoder & Frey will do all the work for you, including: transportation, repairs, cleaning, global marketing, managing enquires, conducting the auction, IT sales and payment collection.

: Selling equipment and machinery can be time consuming, so Yoder & Frey will do all the work for you, including: transportation, repairs, cleaning, global marketing, managing enquires, conducting the auction, IT sales and payment collection. Guaranteed Sale : Operating an unreserved auction format, means every item is sold to the highest bidder on auction day.

: Operating an unreserved auction format, means every item is sold to the highest bidder on auction day. Quick Payment : Yoder & Frey collects auction proceeds and pays you within 21 days.

: Yoder & Frey collects auction proceeds and pays you within 21 days. Competitive Rates : Yoder & Frey strives to have the most competitive seller's fees to make it affordable for sSellers to consign plant and equipment to its auctions.

: Yoder & Frey strives to have the most competitive seller's fees to make it affordable for sSellers to consign plant and equipment to its auctions. Maximum Return : Yoder & Frey attracts buyers not browsers. Yoder & Frey expertly markets each auction to a global audience. Its extensive knowledge of the industry ensures sellers' machines are advertised in global markets where demand is highest. Yoder & Frey's free online bidding platform allows easy access to each auction from anywhere is the world. With more than 50 percent of lots being exported, you can be assured your equipment will fetch true global market value.

: Yoder & Frey attracts buyers not browsers. Yoder & Frey expertly markets each auction to a global audience. Its extensive knowledge of the industry ensures sellers' machines are advertised in global markets where demand is highest. Yoder & Frey's free online bidding platform allows easy access to each auction from anywhere is the world. With more than 50 percent of lots being exported, you can be assured your equipment will fetch true global market value. Worldwide Buyers : Yoder & Frey is part of the global Euro Auctions brand, meaning you can be assured of a global, multi-lingual worldwide exposure, marketing to local, loyal buyers in over 150 countries world-wide.

: Yoder & Frey is part of the global Euro Auctions brand, meaning you can be assured of a global, multi-lingual worldwide exposure, marketing to local, loyal buyers in over 150 countries world-wide. Operating since 1964 : Run on family values, Yoder & Frey has been helping people successfully sell their machinery since 1964. Yoder & Frey has a dedicated team of experts from account managers, IT, marketing, customer services, accounting and so much more, all working to sell your equipment.

: Run on family values, Yoder & Frey has been helping people successfully sell their machinery since 1964. Yoder & Frey has a dedicated team of experts from account managers, IT, marketing, customer services, accounting and so much more, all working to sell your equipment. Logistics Service : Experts in shipping, Yoder & Frey can advise on fast, affordable shipping and haulage directly to the auction site.

: Experts in shipping, Yoder & Frey can advise on fast, affordable shipping and haulage directly to the auction site. Repair Service : Yoder & Frey offers a repair and refurbishment service at each auction site. Many sellers avail of this service, as good quality machines can fetch higher hammer prices.

: Yoder & Frey offers a repair and refurbishment service at each auction site. Many sellers avail of this service, as good quality machines can fetch higher hammer prices. Worldwide Sites: As part of the Euro Auction brand, Yoder & Frey has auction sites in nearly every continent and knows the demand for construction equipment and can anticipate current market trends. It has permanent sites in northern Ireland, UK, Spain, Germany, Australia, United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Buying From Yoder & Frey

Buying from Yoder & Frey is a straightforward easy process as it operates absolute (unreserved) public auctions, meaning all lots are sold on the day to the highest bidder. There are no minimum bids, no reserve prices and no buy backs.

For buyers searching for equipment, sign up for a free account, save searches, add items to a watchlist and leave pre-bids. When you have found the item you want, you can bid in four ways:

On-site — in person at the live auction

Online — using a secure bidding platform

Pre-bid — leave a bid in advance of an auction

Marketplace — make an offer or buy it now on a range of items.

To obtain a bidding number you must register for each auction you are interested in. The buyer's commission of 10 percent on the first $2,500 or lower (check with Yoder & Frey direct) and 3.9 percent on the balance where applicable is added to all hammer prices per lot. All applicable sales tax will be added to the purchase price of all purchases deemed taxable in accordance with Federal, State and/or Local Laws.

Register for Upcoming Auctions

The Kissimmee Winter Sale 2023 takes place in Florida from Feb. 15 to 18, and bidders can still pre-register for this auction via the Yoder & Frey website: www.yoderandfrey.com.

Today's top stories