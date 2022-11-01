Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue November 01, 2022 - National Edition
In a year when the merger between Yoder & Frey (part of the Euro Auctions Group) and Ritchie Brothers was terminated, Yoder & Frey wants to tell the market that it is very much "back in the game", still an independent company, growing with a new site in Texas, ready for business and getting set for its 49th world famous Winter Auction in Kissimmee, Fla., on Feb. 15 to 18, 2023.
It's nearly 50 years since Yoder & Frey held the very first auction in Kissimmee, Fla., which has since become the most iconic yearly event in the U.S. used machinery market. The Florida Winter Sale continues to attract buyers and sellers from not just across the United States, but from a truly global audience.
In 2017, Yoder & Frey merged with the Euro Auctions group, who are leading auctioneers of heavy machinery and construction equipment in Europe, and operate from four European sites, plus the Middle East, Australia, and with Yoder & Frey, the United States.
Since 1964, Yoder & Frey has been conducting unreserved auctions of heavy construction equipment, trucks and trailers right across America. Yoder & Frey was the founders of the Kissimmee Florida Winter Consignment Auction, which has taken place every February since 1975, and where up to 500,000 lots have gone under the hammer attracting consignors and buyers from all 50 U.S. states and almost 70 countries.
This is now one of the world's largest annual heavy construction equipment auctions.
Joe Thurston, the territory manager of the state of Florida, said, "It is amazing to think that we've been hosting and attending this auction for nearly 50 years. For Kissimmee #49 and talking to our consignors the inventory is growing. We are consigning an eclectic inventory of all types of equipment and machines to this sale and finding good multiples of late and low hour machines.
"In addition, Yoder & Frey continues to expand the business brand in the U.S., with the acquisition of a new purpose-built auction facility, in Sealy, Texas, 60 miles to the west of Houston, just off the I-10.
"With a yard totaling of 57 acres total, 25,000 sq. ft. of offices and 32,000 sq. ft. of workshops and buildings, this state-of-the-art facility will operate as the main auction site for Yoder & Frey in the south."
Partnering and selling with Yoder & Frey could not be easier. Whether you are a multinational company looking for new inventory for an infrastructure project, or a small contractor looking for a single item for a work crew, we can help in your search.
Here are 10 reasons why you should be working with Yoder & Frey at Kissimmee, Fla., in February 20223.
Buying from Yoder & Frey is a straightforward easy process as it operates absolute (unreserved) public auctions, meaning all lots are sold on the day to the highest bidder. There are no minimum bids, no reserve prices and no buy backs.
For buyers searching for equipment, sign up for a free account, save searches, add items to a watchlist and leave pre-bids. When you have found the item you want, you can bid in four ways:
To obtain a bidding number you must register for each auction you are interested in. The buyer's commission of 10 percent on the first $2,500 or lower (check with Yoder & Frey direct) and 3.9 percent on the balance where applicable is added to all hammer prices per lot. All applicable sales tax will be added to the purchase price of all purchases deemed taxable in accordance with Federal, State and/or Local Laws.
The Kissimmee Winter Sale 2023 takes place in Florida from Feb. 15 to 18, and bidders can still pre-register for this auction via the Yoder & Frey website: www.yoderandfrey.com.