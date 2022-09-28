Yoder & Frey conducted an auction on Sept. 22 at the company's United States' headquarters location in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio. The auction featured a large selection of excavators, wheel loaders, skid steers, telehandlers and trucks along with a variety of other machines and support equipment.

Yoder & Frey's next auction is scheduled for its Florida auction site in Kissimmee, Fla., on Nov. 2.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com. CEG

