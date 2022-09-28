List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Yoder & Frey Hosts Ohio Auction at Its North Baltimore, Ohio HQ

Wed September 28, 2022 - Midwest Edition #20
CEG


Yoder & Frey conducted an auction on Sept. 22 at the company's United States' headquarters location in North Baltimore (Findlay), Ohio. The auction featured a large selection of excavators, wheel loaders, skid steers, telehandlers and trucks along with a variety of other machines and support equipment.

Yoder & Frey's next auction is scheduled for its Florida auction site in Kissimmee, Fla., on Nov. 2.

For more information, visit yoderandfrey.com. CEG

Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9
Photo: 1/9

Greg Datkuliak (L) of Datkuliak Enterprises joined A-Equip Pro’s David Allen, who was looking for trucks and a loader at the auction. (CEG photo)
Auctioneer Matt Hostetter calls the bids. (CEG photo)
Mike Holt of Ava Construction looks over this Yanmar V100 wheel loader. (CEG photo)
JC-Contractors’ Julio Garcia tries out this Hitachi ZX135US excavator. (CEG photo)
Luke Young of the Bluffton Golf Club considers a bid on this Bobcat E85 mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
Mel Yates of Vernon Nagel Contractors had some pieces up for sale at the auction. (CEG photo)
Tim McVey (L) of Tops Towing — who purchased this Elgin street sweeper and a few more items at the auction — joined Andy Conover of Goodwill Transport, Fleet Service & Repair. (CEG photo)
Tom Sawyer of Sawyer Site Service was on the hunt for excavators and skid steer attachments. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Arrived from Ukraine, Tony Prediy, Heorchie Paladii, Regher Dimitro, Alex Prediy, Nameni Ioshiash and Zoleksander Bercha were pleased to have landed the winning bid on this Caterpillar 312D excavator. (CEG photo)




