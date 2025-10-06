The Zero Harm C4047 digger derrick showcased at The Utility Expo prioritizes safety with features like red boom tip, yellow steps, safety cone rack, and load display. Advanced technologies include lightning detection, outrigger sag warning, tire pressure system, 360 camera, and warning light control system. Manufacturer Terex emphasizes Zero Harm commitment. Visit terex.com/utilities for more details.

Attendees of The Utility Expo 2025 got an exclusive look at the Zero Harm C4047 digger derrick, a utility truck designed to enhance operator work practices.

"The Zero Harm C4047 has a range of features that promote visibility, awareness and proactive hazard detection," said Tyler Schwingler, product marketing manager.

The Zero Harm C4047 boom tip is painted red, which enhances visibility for the ground crew and operators. The steps and grab handles are painted high visibility yellow, which helps to improve footing and grip. A safety cone storage rack allows crews to keep cones organized and accessible. Finally, a load display offers a digital readout of the actual load on the load line, helping operators monitor lifting operations more effectively while using the unit's load chart.

"Terex Team members are committed to our journey towards Zero Harm for our organization, and we aim to help our customers in their journey to a Zero Harm safety culture as well," Schwingler said.

Additional features include advanced technologies include:

• Lightning Detection System — Detects lightning activity up to 25 mi. away and escalates warnings as storms approach, helping crews make informed decisions.

• Outrigger Sag Warning — A cab-mounted light alerts operators if outriggers are not fully stowed, reducing the risk of transit-related incidents.

• Crossfire Tire Pressure Equalization System — Maintains consistent pressure across dual tires and alerts users to under- or over-inflation, improving tire longevity and vehicle stability.

• 3rd Eye 360 Camera System — Delivers a comprehensive view around the vehicle for superior maneuverability and safety in tight or congested work zones.

• Federal Signal FSDirect Vehicle Warning Light Control System — Strategically placed LED warning and work lights enhance visibility for both operators and surrounding personnel.

For more information, visit terex.com/utilities

