1st Choice Material Handling is the latest dealership to join the growing LiuGong North America dealer network.

Leaders of the Memphis, Tenn.-based business expressed several reasons they were interested in a partnership with LiuGong: their machines are known for quality manufacturing and components, and the company's growth strategy matches what 1st Choice leaders hope to accomplish in their region.

"We were looking for an affordable solution with great support to offer in our market," said Chuck Langley, general sales manager, 1st Choice. "The strength of the manufacturing and unit components drove our decision, in addition to the growth they had set as goals."

The 1st Choice business was founded in 2019, offering parts, service, sales and rentals across Memphis and the surrounding counties, northern Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. Before that, the company was a national distributor of forklifts and other material handling equipment for more than 15 years. Its team is made up of seasoned professionals with more than 200 years of combined experience maintaining and servicing equipment.

Jared Ward, vice president, material handling division, LiuGong North America, welcomed the company to the network and said their mutual growth goals will make for a strong partnership moving forward.

"1st Choice fit our needs in the material handling space," he said. "We look forward to working together to serve our customers in a key region for our business."

LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan said 1st Choice is a highly respected dealer in the Mid-South region, and they are looking forward to working together to expand their reach in the area.

"1st Choice exemplifies what it means to be a reliable resource for their customers, and we look forward to seeing that service extended to our products," he said. "Their reputation for excellence will be an important part of expanding our reach in the region."

For more information, visit www.liugongna.com and www.1stcmh.com/.

