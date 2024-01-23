Drawing loggers from around the Pacific Northwest and some much farther, the 86th Oregon Logging Conference (OLC) Feb. 22 to 24 provides key resources for logging contractors including sessions covering the latest in regulatory issues and business management topics along with the big draw: Hundreds of exhibits and displays highlighting the latest in logging technology, equipment, machinery and services to help loggers operate more efficiently and most important — profitably.

As part of the event at the Lane Events Center & Fairgrounds in Eugene, Ore., Forest Service Chief Randy Moore is keynote speaker at the opening ceremony Feb. 22.

The OLC is industry's largest logging equipment show, yet also provides activities for the whole family. A big part of the event is reaching out to not only youngsters to give a positive image of the industry, but also secondary students who will soon be making employment decisions.

OLC volunteers are closely involved with the elementary school education tours that run during the show. Meanwhile, Oregon's Nygaard Logging and Warrenton Fiber Co. are sponsors of the OLC's "Future Forestry Workers Career Day" Feb. 23, which puts potential employees in direct contact with a variety of industry employers, from loggers to foresters and manufacturers and all in between.

A big part of the OLC is the slate of seminars that inform loggers and count as pro logger-continuing education credits. A hands-on seminar is scheduled to cover "Scaling and Quality of Lesser Species." Moderator Jacob Steensen of Southport Lumber Co. in Coos Bay and several other procurement experts will cover hardwoods and cedars, discussing quality and scaling issues specific to these species.

One business seminar will inform attendees about unelected boards and commissions and how to influence them, including groups like Oregon's Dept. of Forestry Board of Forestry and the Adaptive Management Program Committee.

Another seminar delivers the latest in steep slope operating systems and regulations. Camille Collett from Oregon Dept. of Forestry (ODF) will provide an update from ODF on implementation of PFA Steep Slope rules. She will also cover additional issues and an outlook for 2024.

Brennan Garrelts of Lone Rock Logging will cover the ground implementation of PFA Steep Slope rules, including layout, operations, safety concerns and challenges, while Tom Bozicevic of Oregon-OSHA will provide updates on the state's Tethered Logging Variance program.

With so many loggers attending from Washington and Oregon, seminars giving updates for issues in both states are popular with contractors. The Oregon-based seminar will cover changes on tape for private forests as the state moves to make changes to forest management regulations and the implications for loggers and landowners. The Washington specific seminar will cover regulatory changes plus better ways landowners and contractors can communicate with state agencies.

Also on tap are:

Presentations for ODF Operators of the Year.

The popular OLC Log Loader Competition, sponsored by Triad Machinery and Link-Belt, covers two days.

OLC includes the Guess the Load Contest, where visitors estimate the board feet in a load of logs.

For more information, visit oregonloggingconference.com

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

