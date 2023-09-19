List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    4Rivers Supports Big Dig Event in Colorado, Raises $146K

    Tue September 19, 2023 - West Edition #20
    4Rivers Equipment


    With the merger of Big Dig Denver and Big Dig Northern Colorado this year, the event has seen unprecedented growth, both in terms of funds raised and attendance. (4Rivers Equipment photo)
    With the merger of Big Dig Denver and Big Dig Northern Colorado this year, the event has seen unprecedented growth, both in terms of funds raised and attendance. (4Rivers Equipment photo)
    With the merger of Big Dig Denver and Big Dig Northern Colorado this year, the event has seen unprecedented growth, both in terms of funds raised and attendance. (4Rivers Equipment photo) The annual Big Dig Colorado event provided a one-of-a-kind experience where both children and adults, including cancer patients and survivors, got the chance to operate large equipment, boom lifts and other stationary machinery. (4Rivers Equipment photo) The event, which took place on Sept. 9, saw a turnout of more than 1,800 attendees and raised a total of $146,677. (4Rivers Equipment photo) Attendees enjoyed a wide range of entertainment options, including a construction-themed obstacle course, rock-climbing wall, face painting, caricature artists, four food trucks and numerous games and activities at sponsor booths. (4Rivers Equipment photo)

    4Rivers Equipment recently shared the success of the Big Dig Colorado event, a family-friendly large equipment festival that raises funds for pediatric cancer research, which was presented by IHC Scott.

    The event, which took place on Sept. 9, saw a turnout of more than 1,800 attendees and raised a total of $146,677.

    The annual Big Dig Colorado event provided a one-of-a-kind experience where both children and adults, including cancer patients and survivors, got the chance to operate large equipment, boom lifts and other stationary machinery. In addition to the heavy equipment activities, attendees enjoyed a wide range of entertainment options, including a construction themed obstacle course, rock-climbing wall, face painting, caricature artists, four food trucks and numerous games and activities at sponsor booths.

    The funds raised from this event will contribute to the American Cancer Society's pediatric cancer research initiatives. Currently, the organization is funding 44 childhood cancer research grants totaling $26 million, a number set to increase due to the generosity of Big Dig Colorado attendees and supporters.

    Ciera Wills, senior development manager of the American Cancer Society, expressed gratitude for 4Rivers Equipment's partnership, stating, "4Rivers has not only gone above and beyond on event day with their fun and interactive activities at their booth site, but they have also had a great presence on our volunteer committee to help ensure that our event is a success from start to finish," she said. "They have recruited sponsors for our event, brought operating equipment for the kids to operate day-of, assisted us with event promotion and ticket sales, and also brought amazing static equipment pieces for kids and families to marvel at."

    4Rivers Equipment CEO John Shearer expressed the importance of community involvement, "Our passion is helping people in the construction industry, so when your passion meets a good cause, it's always a win-win for everyone."

    4Rivers Equipment General Manager Danny Bratton added, "4Rivers is humbled to have been able to be a part of the Big Dig over the last six years. We have helped in many ways from providing equipment to operate to sponsoring events to drive donations. Our employees have also stepped up — they make up a good part of the volunteers every year."

    With the merger of Big Dig Denver and Big Dig Northern Colorado this year, the event has seen unprecedented growth, both in terms of funds raised and attendance. Organizers are already looking forward to an even more remarkable event in 2024, as they continue their fight against pediatric cancer.

    About 4Rivers Equipment

    4Rivers Equipment is a local John Deere dealer for construction equipment solutions, technology and support. 4Rivers Equipment provides innovative equipment and machinery and supports it with industry-leading parts and service departments for the communities it serves throughout Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.




