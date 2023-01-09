Associated Builders and Contractors and leading global construction management software provider Procore, headquartered in Carpinteria, Calif., announced they will expand their years-long relationship through a strategic partnership that will provide ABC members with trusted, innovative technologies and solutions to help better develop their people, win more work, create safer job sites and increase profitability.

Procore is the only ABC strategic partner that is a technology solutions provider.

"Procore's purpose-built, innovative solutions would strengthen the value proposition of any general contractor, specialty contractor or owner in the contracting community," said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO.

"Executing world-class performance requires contractors to continuously innovate, and if businesses choose to lead and commit with forward-thinking resources like Procore, we can create the conditions for all to do their work without incident, be more profitable and win more work. We are thrilled to announce Procore as our newest strategic partner, joining a group of hand-selected, trusted resources for ABC's more than 22,000 member companies."

"Procore's vision is to improve the lives of everyone in construction, and for the past 20 years, we have committed to be the best partner to the industry," said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder, president and CEO. "As ABC's only technology solutions strategic partner, we are thrilled to expand access to our platform, further integrate our industry-advancing initiatives with ABC's mission, and ultimately help folks run safer and more profitable businesses, while doing the best work of their lives."

"There's not a lot of technology that is subcontractor-focused," said Morgan Fountain, enterprise project manager of ABC member TD Industries, Dallas.

"We really appreciate the relationship with Procore — the ability to give our feedback and say, ‘Hey, we want to use this platform, and this is what we need.' The fact that Procore has a whole subcontractor-focused team that actually vets our needs — that really helped solidify the Procore decision for us."

For more information, visit abc.org/procore.

Today's top stories