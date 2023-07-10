List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    ABC Reports Construction Employment Increased by 23,000 in June

    Mon July 10, 2023 - National Edition
    Associated Builders and Contractors


    Construction industry employment increased by 23,000 in June, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released July 7 by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Industry employment has risen by 198,000 jobs since June 2022, an increase of 2.6 percent, to 7.947 million.

    Nonresidential construction employment rose by 12,200 positions on net, with positive growth in two of the three subcategories. Heavy and civil engineering added 7,300 positions, while nonresidential building added an additional 5,400 jobs. Nonresidential specialty trade contractors lost 500 jobs on net.

    The construction unemployment rate increased to 3.6 percent. Unemployment across all industries decreased from 3.7 percent in May to 3.6 percent in June.

    "Theory suggests that the roughly 500-basis point increase in the federal funds rate over the past year would weigh on the demand for construction workers, yet the industry continues to add thousands of jobs each month," said ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu. "Contractors have collectively added jobs in 15 of the past 16 months, and ABC's Construction Confidence Index suggests they will continue to increase staffing levels through the remainder of the year.

    "The June jobs report, along with yesterday's JOLTS data, confirm that labor shortages will continue to provide a stiff headwind to hiring," said Basu. "The construction unemployment rate inched up to 3.6 percent in June, but that's still the second-lowest rate on record. Across all industries, unemployment remains near a 50-year low, and the prime age [24-54] employment-to-population ratio rose to the highest level since 2001. High interest rates and the cumulative effects of inflation will eventually catch up with the economy. For now, however, the labor market remains overheated."

    For more information, visit abc.org.




    Today's top stories

    Mississippi's I-59 Receives $67M Makeover

    DEVELON DX42-7 Mini Excavator Excels in Tight Spaces

    Asphalt Paving of Shelby Tests Blaw-Knox Prototype Paver

    VIDEO: SkillsUSA Competition Comes to Atlanta at Annual Leadership, Skills Conference

    Bobcat Announces Backyard Makeover Contest

    ECA Announces Organizational Promotions

    ABC Members Invested $1.5B in Construction Workforce Education to Upskill 1.3 Million in 2022

    Crews Wrap Project Four Years Ahead of Schedule



     

    Read more about...

    Associated Builders and Contractors Business News Jobs






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA