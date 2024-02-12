List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    ABC Unveils AI Resource Guide for Contractors

    Mon February 12, 2024 - National Edition
    Associated Builders and Contractors


    Associated Builders and Contractors announced it has released an artificial intelligence technology guide for the construction community, which includes definitions, construction use cases and considerations.

    The purpose of the guide is to provide a level of knowledge to ensure contractors can be active participants in the construction AI conversation.

    "ABC helps members realize the potential of AI, which helps contractors complete projects on time, minimize staffing challenges, save money and improve health and safety," said Matt Abeles, ABC vice president of construction technology and innovation.

    "The construction industry is faced with a steep worker shortage of more than half of a million in 2024, and promising technologies like AI can help address this challenge. As younger workers become industry leaders, we must approach AI in construction as beneficial with a balanced view that includes continuous evaluation, developing ethical guidelines and increasing awareness about what AI can and cannot do."

    "The possibilities of AI technology may sound endless, but we must first educate ourselves on the basics, and this resource is a starting point to understand AI and its potential impact on the construction industry," said ABC Director of Construction Technology and Innovation Patrick Scarpati, who authored the guide. "The industry has immense opportunities to evaluate how we can better deliver projects, and we can lean on AI in achieving essential goals like upskilling, workforce development, knowledge transfer, supply chain optimization, enhanced safety design and planning and much more."

    The guide describes uses of AI during the construction project lifecycle, including preconstruction, construction and building maintenance. It also provides definitions of terms, such as deep learning and predictive AI, as well as best practices in drafting office AI policies.

    ABC creates the conditions for construction companies to innovate, differentiate, and attract and educate their top talent, ultimately to win and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work. ABC continues to invest in helping its members select and understand high-quality construction technology available to them through its Tech Report, Tech Alliance, Tech Marketplace and Safety Tech Guide.

    For more information, visit abc.org/ai.




