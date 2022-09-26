Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Mon September 26, 2022 - National Edition
Associated Builders and Contractors released its second annual construction technology report comprised of case studies that spotlight specific technologies and innovation best practices that ABC member contractors are utilizing to strengthen their value proposition.
The report also features safety technology survey data from ABC contractors.
"ABC's 2022 Tech Report showcases how our members' commitment to exploring technology and innovation has led to more profit, higher productivity, safer jobsites and more work," said Matt Abeles, ABC vice president of construction technology and innovation.
"The case studies in this report highlight how our members deliver the most robust value proposition to their clients by telling the stories of a select few of our members and how they chose and implemented technology and innovation. ABC creates the conditions for construction companies to innovate, differentiate, attract and educate their top talent, ultimately to win and deliver their work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work."
"Throughout the 2022 Tech Report, you will read case studies about various innovations within our industry and how the construction industry is evolving," said Jack Hineman, chair of ABC's Construction Technology and Innovation Committee and vice president of business intelligence at Gaylor Electric, headquartered in Indianapolis. "It is inspiring to see in these case studies how ABC member companies are innovating in various ways, and my hope is that these will provide inspiration for your next innovation."
Some technologies and innovative practices by ABC contractors found in the 2022 Tech Report include:
Other technologies discussed include reality capture, emerging glass and window systems, safety monitoring, payroll and timesheet software, analytics dashboards, building information modeling, project management tools, equipment management tools and more.
The 2022 Tech Report is made possible by the ABC Tech Alliance, a consortium of firms that create construction technology and innovative solutions for ABC contractor members, the majority of which primarily perform work in the industrial and commercial sectors.
The 2022-2023 Tech Alliance members are Arcoro, Autodesk Inc., BuildOps, Field Control Analytics, KPA, OpenSpace, Procore, Safesite, Safety Evolution, Sage, Smartapp.com, SmartBuild, SubHQ and Tenna.
For more information, visit abc.org/techreport.