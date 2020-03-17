--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
AED Achieves Major Policy Victory as Canadian Parliament Approves North American Trade Agreement

Tue March 17, 2020 - National Edition
AED


On March 13, the Canadian Parliament approved the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement ("CUSMA" or "USMCA" in the United States), becoming the third, and final, North American country to ratify the crucial international trade accord.

The agreement is expected to take effect on June 1.

In response to Parliament's actions, AED's President and CEO Brian P. McGuire, who testified before the House of Commons' Standing Committee on International Trade about the agreement's importance, issued the following statement:

"On behalf of the North American equipment industry, I commend the Canadian Parliament for thoroughly evaluating CUSMA and expeditiously ratifying the agreement. Particularly in light of current world events, North American trade certainty is vital. This agreement ensures that despite these unpredictable times, the United States, Canada and Mexico will have the certitude of a modernized free trade agreement, that will benefit equipment distributors, manufacturers and our customers."

Canada's ratification is a significant victory for AED, as the association closely engaged in urging CUSMA/USMCA's approval in both Ottawa and Washington, D.C.

To view AED's Alert Following McGuire's Testimony Before the House of Commons, click here.

To view AED's Statement Following Participation at the White House USMCA Signing Ceremony from January 29, 2020, click here.

To view AED's CUSMA Letter Urging Canadian Members of Parliament to Support CUSMA from January 21, 2020, click here.

To view AED's USMCA Letter Supporting U.S. House Passage from December 18, 2019, click here.

To view AED's USMCA Support Letter to the U.S. Congress from April 9, 2019, click here.

To view AED's Statement Urging Expeditious Consideration of the USCMA from Dec. 1, 2018, click here.


 

