Photo courtesy of AED Chairman John Shearer (C), joined by his wife, Patricia Fox, is installed by Mark Romer, president of James River Equipment.

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) announced the election of John Shearer, CEO of 4 Rivers Equipment LLC, headquartered in Greeley, Colo., as chairman for the year 2024.

Shearer's official installation ceremony took place during the AED Summit held January 15 to 17. Shearer received the honor from Mark Romer, president of James River Equipment, sister company to 4 Rivers Equipment LLC.

This significant occasion included congratulatory messages from prominent figures in Shearer's home state of Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo, as well as U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico.

In expressing his gratitude and vision for the role, Shearer said, "I am honored to have been elected as your 2024 AED chairman. The board, the AED staff and I are excited and ready to go to work, ensuring AED is your go to source when it comes to improving your dealership. I ask all our members to get involved to help make sure we are meeting your needs."

Having maintained a longstanding affiliation with AED, Shearer is a former AED board member and has contributed to various capacities, reflecting his commitment to the organization and the industry.

"John is a success story," said Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of AED. "Having started as a technician and rising to become president of the company, he is a poster child for what is possible for people that choose a career in the equipment industry."

In the role of chairman, Shearer will preside over the AED board of directors and serve on the AED executive committee. Alongside fellow board members, his responsibilities encompass association governance, policy formulation and ensuring fiduciary integrity. As CEO of 4 Rivers Equipment LLC, Shearer oversees operations for a company that has been providing John Deere equipment solutions since its inception in 1926.

With 13 locations spanning Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, 4 Rivers Equipment LLC stands as a pillar of service within the communities it serves.

"John is admired by his peers and respected by his competitors. We eagerly anticipate a fruitful collaboration with John and a successful year ahead for AED under his guidance," McGuire said.

Shearer succeeds former Chairman Matt Di Iorio of Ditch Witch Mid-States.

