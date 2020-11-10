Brandeis Machinery & Supply Co. and Power Equipment Co. recently became the first AED distributor member recognized by The AED Foundation (AEDF) as an Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Program (IRAP).

As a Standards Recognition Entity (SRE) for the heavy equipment industry, apprenticeship program recognition from AEDF allows technicians who complete their apprenticeship to become certified AEDF technicians. This distinction demonstrates that technicians have received optimal education that lives up to the industry standard.

This fall, The AED Foundation was named an SRE for the industry by the U.S. Department of Labor, an achievement that AEDF worked towards for two years. With this distinction, the Foundation is able to award apprenticeship programs the title IRAP, a designation that asserts the program's excellence.

Executive Vice President and COO of the Foundation Jason Blake said, "The Foundation is proud to recognize Brandeis Machinery & Supply Co. and Power Equipment Co.'s program with the title of IRAP to help showcase the efforts they have put into their program. Brandeis is exemplary of what an IRAP program should be."

Brandeis Machinery and Supply Co. and Power Equipment Co.'s apprenticeship program started in 2015, and with the dedication of the instructors and apprentices that make the program possible, it was able to become the first recognized apprenticeship program by the Foundation.

Brandeis Machinery & Supply Co. and Power Equipment Co.'s Marketing Manager Kara Hamilton said, "It is an honor to be recognized as the first IRAP with the Foundation. It is a reflection of the hard work that has been put into the program. We know in our industry, finding qualified technicians can be a challenge. Our apprenticeship program allows us to build a quality, knowledgeable technician staff." The company prides itself on its superior apprenticeship program that allows aspiring technicians to get the education they need to succeed as a technician."

The AED Foundation is anticipating the opportunity to award more IRAPs in the future. These programs will help the Foundation achieve its Vision 2024 goals by providing the well-deserved recognition to apprenticeship programs in the industry, thereby increasing opportunity for individuals to become distinguished heavy equipment technicians.

For more information, visit www.aedfoundation.org.