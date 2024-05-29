List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    AED Welcomes Jacob Asare to Government Affairs Team

    Wed May 29, 2024 - West Edition
    AED


    Jacob Asare
    Photo courtesy of AED
    Jacob Asare

    Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) announced the addition of Jacob Asare to its government affairs team. This expansion reaffirms AED's dedication to providing comprehensive support and advocacy for its members while enhancing its overall influence in the industry.

    Asare holds a B.A. in political science from California State University-Sacramento and joins AED with more than 10 years of experience in government affairs, most recently serving as government affairs specialist for the California Association of Health Facilities (CAHF).

    Asare's appointment represents a strategic effort by AED to expand its influence and advocacy to the state level. While AED has successfully championed legislative priorities for equipment dealers nationwide, Asare's role will enhance and extend AED's reach within individual states.

    Based in Sacramento, Calif., Asare will serve as AED's state government affairs manager and will focus on the equipment industry's policy priorities in California, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

    "We are excited to further expand the reach of our government affairs program to ensure the equipment industry's voice is heard in state capitals and enhance AED's value proposition," said Daniel B. Fisher, senior vice president of government and external affairs. "Arguably what happens at a state and local level is more impactful on day-to-day operations than the federal government, and the addition of Jacob will ensure that AED will have a seat at the table as state policy debates occur."




