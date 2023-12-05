The AEM 2024 officers and directors are (clockwise from L) Todd Stucke, Linda Hasenfratz, Bill Hurley, Eric Sauvage and Melvin Porter.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) announced its 2024 officers and directors elected to the AEM board of directors and agriculture and construction equipment sector boards during its annual business meeting in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

The 2024 AEM Officers:

Chair: Todd Stucke, president of Kubota Tractor Corporation and executive officer of Kubota Corporation

Vice Chair: Linda Hasenfratz, executive chair and CEO, Linamar

Ag Chair: Bill Hurley, VP of global government affairs, AGCO

CE Chair: Eric Sauvage, president and CEO, LBX Company

Treasurer: Melvin Porter, president and CEO, Link-Belt Cranes

Secretary: Megan Tanel, president, AEM

"We extend a warm welcome our 2024 officers and new and returning directors and wish to publicly thank them and their companies for steadfastly supporting the Association and its goals," said AEM President Megan Tanel.

"AEM's success and growth hinges on the unwavering dedication of its volunteer leadership and the active involvement of its members. Their commitment and contributions are instrumental in propelling the industry forward. Through their engagement we strive to deliver excellence and provide the most valuable service and programs for our members."

AEM's officers and directors provide strategic direction and guidance for Association initiatives that help members and the industry succeed. Key action areas include advocacy and public affairs, market information, exhibitions and events, and safety, regulatory and technical issues.

2024 AEM Board of Directors:

Jason Andringa, president and CEO, Vermeer

Kris Flitcroft, vice chairwoman, AC Business Media

Richard Fox-Marrs, president, JCB North America

Dave Gilmore, senior VP, Deere & Company

Grant Godbersen, VP of manufacturing, GOMACO

Mike Haberman, executive VP, industrial equipment division, Alamo Group

Scott Harris, brand president of Case IH and STEYR, CNH Industrial

Linda Hasenfratz, executive chair and CEO, Linamar

Bill Hurley, VP of global government affairs, AGCO

Keith Johnson, president, Kondex

Phil Kelliher, senior VP Americas distribution, service & marketing, Caterpillar

Laura Ness Owens, VP, global brand and NA marketing, Doosan Bobcat North America

Greg Petras, president, Kuhn North America

Melvin Porter, president and CEO, Link-Belt Cranes

Austin Ramirez, CEO, Husco

Jeff Reed, chairman, Reed International

Eric Sauvage, president and CEO, LBX Company

Rod Schrader, chairman and CEO, Komatsu America

Todd Stucke, president of Kubota Tractor Corporation and executive officer of Kubota Corporation

Pat Weiler, president and CEO, Weiler

2024 AEM Ag Sector Board:

Chair: Bill Hurley, VP of global government affairs, AGCO

Vice Chair: Greg Petras, president, Kuhn North America

Grant Adolph, chairman of the board and COO, Buhler Industries

Kurt Buehler, group president, MacDon Industries

Shane Coates, VP, agriculture, JCB

Kurt Coffey, VP, Case IH, North America, CNH Industrial

Mark Core, executive VP, forage and lifecycle, CMO, Vermeer

Fernando Cuccioli, executive VP, Cluster Americas, DeLaval

Charlene Finck, president, Farm Journal

Dave Gilmore, senior VP, Deere & Company

Mike Gomes, VP, sustainability and global CSR, Topcon Positioning Systems

Doug Griffin, partner, Context Network

Bill Hurley, VP of global government affairs, AGCO

Keith Johnson, president, Kondex

Todd Kniffen, senior VP, engineering & global product management, Kinze Manufacturing

Dietz Lankhorst, president and CEO, Krone NA

Brian Nelson, CEO and chairman, HCC

Gustavo Oberto, president, Global Irrigation, Lindsay

Greg Petras, president, Kuhn North America

Viren Popli, president and CEO, Mahindra USA

Eric Raby, SVP, Americas, CLAAS of America

Todd Stucke, president of Kubota Tractor Corporation and executive officer of Kubota Corporation

2024 Construction Equipment Sector Board:

Chair: Eric Sauvage, president and CEO, LBX Company

Vice Chair: Erica Baird, executive director, global sales and service, Cummins

Jay Allen, president and CEO, Allen Engineering

Erica Baird, executive director, Cummins

Brian Bieller, president, BOMAG Americas

Otto Breitschwerdt, senior VP, building construction products of Caterpillar, Caterpillar

Glen Calder, VP, operations, Calder Brothers

Susanne Cobey, CEO, Eagle Crusher Company

Jason Daly, VP sales, marketing, aftermarket & customer success, John Deere Construction and Forestry Division

Mike Gidaspow, VP, products, service and solutions, Komatsu America

Jim Glazer, president and CEO, Elliott Equipment

John Grote, COO, Grote Industries

Willie Harbert, VP, Danfoss Power Solutions

Dave Hughes, VP, global sales, McElroy Manufacturing

Pete Large, senior VP, construction, Trimble

Leandro Lecheta, president, NA construction segment, CNH Industrial

Brian Metcalf, president and CEO, Ring-O-Matic

Pete Moeller, group VP, construction businesses, The Toro Company

Melvin Porter, president and CEO, Link-Belt Cranes

Bryan Rich, executive strategic advisor, SmartEquip

Eric Sauvage, president and CEO, LBX Company

Magnus Thibblin, VP, heavy construction, Hexagon

Today's top stories