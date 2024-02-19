Construction Equipment Guide
Mon February 19, 2024 - Southeast Edition
Last year's hot, dry weather was tough on people and plants, but it put construction of the Mississippi Highway 57 Bypass project, around the town of Vancleave, ahead of schedule.
"The drought helped us a lot," said Anna Ehrgott, a public information officer of the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), in speaking with the Biloxi Sun Herald.
Work on the $212 million project in the southeast corner of the state began during March 2023 and is projected to be complete in 2027.
Crews are paving sections near the Jim Ramsay Road interchange, she said, and 10 of the 13 bridges along the project corridor are under construction.
Interchanges also are being constructed at Gautier-Vancleave Road and other junctions with Jim Ramsay Road, along with an additional interchange that will provide a direct connection to the existing highway and business district near Twin Magnolia Lane.
On Feb. 15, a detour of Jim Ramsay Road opened so crews could start building an overpass to carry the new Miss. 57.
The road work has so far taken down large swaths of trees and tinged portions of the highway red as dump trucks continue to drop off load after load of dirt and clay at various points each day, the Biloxi news source reported.
The contractor, W.G. Yates & Son Construction Co., headquartered in Philadelphia, Miss., has work under way along every section of the 9-mi. route from Interstate 10 north to the Lake O' Pines area, Ehrgott said.
The four-lane highway will not only serve as an evacuation route when tropical storms threaten the area — something that happens every summer and fall in the region — but help cars and trucks avoid central Vancleave, where five schools and the Jackson County School District's administration office are located. Normal traffic along that 1.5-mi stretch gridlocks Miss. 57 twice each day.
Ehrgott provided the Sun Herald with an MDOT progress report Feb. 14 on each section of the road construction effort:
The highway work has been done with minimal delays to traffic, MDOT noted. The speed limit has been lowered where the twin bridges are under construction on the lower section of Miss. 57 as dump trucks turning onto and off the highway have at times slowed traffic.
In addition to the occasional closing of Humphrey Road to complete the bridge work there, and the detour on Jim Ramsay Road, Ehrgott told the Biloxi newspaper that drivers can expect traffic shifts along county roads near the new bypass as the construction progresses.
