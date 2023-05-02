The grant is the largest ever received by AGC CEF and/or Build California, a comprehensive workforce development initiative created to inspire, engage and activate the next generation of California’s construction workforce. (AGC of California photo)

The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) recently announced the AGC Construction Education Foundation's (AGC CEF) workforce development program Build California received a $500,000 Equal Representation in Construction Apprenticeship (ERiCA) Grant for outreach and community building from the California Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). AGC CEF is a 501(c)3 nonprofit benefit corporation dedicated to inspiring, developing and equipping California's current and future construction workforce.

The grant is the largest ever received by AGC CEF and/or Build California, a comprehensive workforce development initiative created to inspire, engage and activate the next generation of California's construction workforce by shaping positive perceptions of the construction industry, informing young people and their influencers about the real career opportunities in construction and connecting them to local pre- apprenticeship, apprenticeship and other training programs.

Build California's comprehensive outreach and community building program addresses perpetuated societal misconceptions about the construction industry's wage-earning potential, safety and job variety and promotes access and positive exposure to girls/women, nonbinary people, former foster youth and other underserved populations between the ages of 12-24. With a modern and popular "lifestyle brand" marketing, social and digital media forward approach coupled with career counseling support those who decide to pursue and apply for apprenticeship/pre-apprenticeship programs, Build California provides a sustainable and stable construction career pathway to millions of Golden State residents. In 2022 alone, the program reached over 28 million people through innovative social and digital media messaging and ads, school presentations, job/career fairs and other event activations.

"Build California plays a crucial role in building the California construction industry's workforce pipeline to attract the next generation of construction workers," said Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California. "Build California opens the door to present construction as a career of first choice."

