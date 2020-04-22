The AGC Education and Research Foundation has recognized Missouri University of Science and Technology Professor William Eric (Eric) Showalter with its Outstanding Educator Award, given annually to an educator who makes a significant mark in the field of construction education, and recognized Clemson University Student Corban Williams as the James L. Allhands Student Essay winner.

"With high-quality education and training, today's bright young minds will blossom into tomorrow's construction industry leaders," said Dirk Elsperman, the association's president and executive vice president and chief operations officer of Tarlton Corporation in St. Louis, Mo.

"These awards highlight the importance of excellence in education in driving the longstanding success of our industry."

Showalter is a non-tenure track faculty member with the rank of Teaching Professor at Missouri University of Science and Technology. He advises the student chapter of AGC, plus the Concrete Canoe Team, an Engineers Without Borders team and the Blacksmithing Club.

During the Spring of 2010 Showalter was awarded a Fulbright to teach Green Construction classes and advise Master of Science students at Tallinn University of Technology in Tallinn, Estonia. In 2018 he was selected as a Kiewit Faculty Scholar and spent the summer first in the estimating department then in the field on a power plant construction project.

This time was spent to improve his understanding of current practices and bring that increased knowledge back to the classroom.

As the Outstanding Educator winner, he received a $5,000 cash award and named two of his students, Raymond Boos and Devin Schreiber, as recipients of $2,500 scholarships for the coming academic year.

The Outstanding Educator award is based on a nominee's academic contribution as well as his/her work with students outside of the classroom and involvement with colleagues in the industry.

In addition, the foundation also recognized Corban Williams, a senior at Clemson University as the James L. Allhands Student Essay winner for his essay, Increasing Diversity and Inclusion Through Mentoring Underrepresented Groups.

The award recognizes a student essay on a specific topic that is deemed to be beneficial to the advancement of technological, educational, or vocational expertise in the construction industry.

The competition is open to any senior–level student in a four or five–year ABET or ACCE–accredited university construction management or construction–related engineering program.

The winning author receives $1,000 and his/her faculty sponsor receives $500. Williams' faculty sponsor is Dennis Bausman.

