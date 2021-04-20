Topics included MSHA and OSHA changes and new policies; how to improve a company’s safety culture; incident investigation; refocusing on the “focus four”; excavation safety; pre-task safety planning; and arc flash awareness.

Utah contractors, safety suppliers and other safety-minded professionals came together in March at AGC of Utah's 23rd Annual Safety Conference & MSHA Spring Thaw at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City. AGC of Utah members were able to network, visit with friends and meet new acquaintances all while hearing from Utah safety experts and industry leaders.

Presenters included representatives from the Utah Labor Commission, the Mining Safety & Health Administration and leading industry professionals and community organizations. Topics included MSHA and OSHA changes and new policies; how to improve a company's safety culture; incident investigation; refocusing on the 'focus four': excavation safety; pre-task safety planning; and arc flash awareness. The Safety Conference also included a breakout for QPR-Suicide Prevention Certification, which allowed breakout attendees the opportunity to leave not only with much-needed education and training, but certification for their own professional development.

Fifteen companies participated in the conference by joining the vendor exhibition. Companies were able to meet members and guests while sharing their many products and services that were designed with contractors in mind.

World-renowned keynote speaker Dan Clark closed out the event, giving members and attendees thoughtful insights in how to improve safety culture through interpersonal team growth.

