AGC officials will hand out the Constructor Award, Construction Education Friend Award and Achievement Awards.

The 2022 Installation & Awards Gala, presented by Procore, is back in person on Feb. 4, 2022, at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.

The AGC of California will host the prestigious black-tie event as it celebrates the construction industry's achievements over the past year at an "Oscar-style" awards ceremony.

"We have much to celebrate — as companies, as an association and as an industry," a statement on its website read. "[This year] has been a year of tremendous growth and success for AGC of California. Together with you, our members, we've been able to lift up and support our industry so you could continue to do what you do best: Build California."

At this event, AGC of California members will receive one of the following awards for their long-term service to AGC and the industry, their innovation and their commitment to the community:

Constructor Awards

AGC of California's Constructor Awards program recognizes members' achievements for their skill, unique undertakings and ability to address the most difficult challenges contractor's encounter. Only one "Constructor" sculpture is awarded in each category during AGC's "Oscar Night."

Constructor Award Finalists

AGC Community Service Award: Yerba Buena Engineering & Construction Inc. for the "Bayview Gateway Pilot Project."

Specialty Under $10M

ISEC Inc. for the "DGS COVID-19 Temporary Lab."

Marina Landscape Inc. for the "Crane Cove Park Project."

Royal Electric Co. for the "Sonoma Valley County Sanitation District Treatment Plant Electrical Resiliency Project."

Specialty More Than $10M

BrightView Landscape Development Inc. for the "SoFi Sports Stadium and Entertainment Complex."

Royal Electric Co. for the "Twelve Bridges High School Project."

Builder $75M, Under

Clark Construction for the "San Francisco Animal Care and Control Project."

Otto Construction for the "SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity."

Pinner Construction Company for the "Fireboat Station No. 15 at Pier F."

Builder $75M to $200M

Blach Construction Company for the "Canada College Kinesiology & Wellness Building."

Hensel Phelps for the "Caltech Tianqiao and Chrissy Chen Neuroscience Research Building."

McCarthy Building Companies Inc. for the "Soka University of America's STEM and Residence Halls."

Builder More Than $200M

Clark Construction for the "UC San Diego North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood."

Turner Construction Company for the "SoFi Stadium."

Heavy Civil Under $15M

Granite Construction Company for the "Mulholland Highway over Triunfo Creek Bridge #1180."

Griffith Company for the "Park to Playa Pedestrian Bridge."

Myers & Sons Construction for the "Santa Fe Bridge over the Tuolumne River."

Heavy Civil $15M to $75M

Granite Construction Company for the "Belle Terrace Operational Improvements Project."

Myers & Sons Construction for the "U.S. 101 Deck Replacement at Alemany Circle."

Teichert Construction for the "SR 120 — Union Road Diverging Diamond Interchange."

Heavy Civil Over $75M

Manson Construction Co. for the "P-440 Pier 8 Replacement."

Sully-Miller Contracting Company for the "LAX Taxiway P Project."

Skanska USA Civil West for the "I-15 Express Lanes Design-Build Project."

Excellence in Partnering

Manson Construction for the "P-440 Pier 8 Replacement."

Myers & Sons Construction for the "U.S. 101 Deck Replacement at Alemany Circle."

Construction Education Friend Award

AGC of California Construction Education Friend Award recognizes individuals who made outstanding contributions to construction education efforts and the development of future construction workforce.

Award winner: Miquel "Mick" Penn of Swinerton.

Achievement Awards

AGC of California Achievement Awards honor individuals for their outstanding contributions to the construction industry.

Award winner: Mike Aparicio of Skanska USA Civil West.

This event also will feature the appointment of the AGC of California's new president and officers:

Dina Kimble: 2022 president; Royal Electric Co;

Steve Rule: president-elect; Turner Construction Company;

Pat Kelly: treasurer; Granite Construction Company;

Brad Jeanneret: vice president, Building Division; Hensel Phelps;

Ural Yal: vice president, Highway & Transportation Division; Flatiron West Inc.;

Jim Blois: vice president, Utility & Infrastructure Division; Blois Construction Inc.;

Greg Timmerman: vice president, Specialty Contractors Council; ISEC Inc.;

Mike Blach; immediate past president; Blach Construction Company.

