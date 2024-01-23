List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    AGC of California Will Hand Out Hardware at Its 2024 Awards Gala

    Tue January 23, 2024 - West Edition #2
    AGC of California


    Peter Tateishi, CEO of AGC of California.
    Photo courtesy of AGC of California
    Peter Tateishi, CEO of AGC of California.
    Peter Tateishi, CEO of AGC of California.   (Photo courtesy of AGC of California) The AGC of California’s 2024 Installation & Awards Gala will be held on Feb. 2 at the Fairmont San Francisco.   (Photo courtesy of AGC of California)

    The 2024 Installation & Awards Gala, presented by Procore, will be held on Feb. 2, 2024, at the Fairmont San Francisco.

    This black-tie event celebrates the construction industry's achievements over the past year at an elegant awards ceremony and installation of AGC of California's leadership.

    "We have much to celebrate — as companies, as an association and as an industry," the AGC commented on its websie. "Over the past year, AGC of California and our members have seen growth and success. Together, we have improved our industry so you can continue to do what you do best: build California."

    Celebrating Best in California Construction

    It's not the magnitude of a building or breadth of a bridge that makes California's construction industry great; it's the groundbreakers and trailblazers at the forefront of these achievements who have built a legacy in California's construction industry.

    At this event, AGC of California members will receive one of the following awards to honor their long-term service to AGC of California and the industry, their innovation, and their commitment to the community:

    Constructor Award: AGC of California's Constructor Awards program recognizes its members' achievements for their skill, unique undertakings and ability to address the most difficult challenges contractor's encounter. Only one prestigious "Constructor" sculpture is awarded in each category during the ceremony;

    Construction Education Friend Award: The AGC of California Construction Education Friend Award recognizes individuals who made outstanding contributions to construction education efforts and the development of future construction workforce;

    Achievement Award: AGC of California Achievement Awards honor individuals for their outstanding contributions to the construction industry.

    Event Details

    When: Feb. 2, 2024

    Location: Fairmont San Francisco;

    950 Mason St., San Francisco, CA 94108

    Schedule of Events:

    5 p.m. Reception;

    6 p.m. Installation & Awards Program.




    Today's top stories

    California's Freeway Enhancement Project Gives I-605 Needed Facelift

    Crews Continue to Make Progress On Florida's Suncoast Parkway

    Expanding its G-Tier Offerings, John Deere Launches Mid-Size 444 G-Tier Wheel Loader

    Amtrak Kicks Off Construction at Gray 30th Street Station in Philadelphia

    Cemen Tech Unveils New CD2 Dual Bin Volumetric Concrete Mixer

    DEVELON Celebrates First Anniversary of New Brand Name

    California Investing More Than $1B for Infrastructure Projects

    Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas ZAXIS-7 Medium, Large Excavators Optimize Comfort



     

    Read more about...

    AGC California Awards California Events






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA