AGC of Minnesota Awards 2020 Recipients Virtually

Dale Forsberg, Skill-Responsibility-Integrity (SRI) Award winner

AGC of Minnesota's virtual 2020 Awards Recognition Week took place Nov. 17 to 19, 2020. Winners include Dale Forsberg, president of Watson-Forsberg, who was presented with the Skill-Responsibility-Integrity (SRI) Award, and Mark Ryan, president and owner of Carl Bolander and Sons, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Forsberg is a lifelong Minnesotan who earned his degree in civil engineering at the University of Minnesota. He began his career with Al Johnson Construction, working on the Armory Lock and Dam in Mississippi.

He returned home to Minnesota and began working with Watson-Forsberg, a general contracting company co-founded by his father. Now with Watson-Forsberg for more than 40 years, Forsberg serves as the company's president.

Ryan was born and raised in Burnsville, Minn., and began his career in the construction industry at age 14, running an excavator for his older brothers' construction company. He worked with his brothers during the summers through college at Winona State, and although he majored in business, the construction industry stuck with him.

In 1985, he joined Frattalone Excavating and Grading as a field worker, and started Ryan Snowplowing with the Larson brothers. He quickly moved into the office at Frattalone, first as a dispatcher, then an estimator and eventually president.

In 1995, he co-founded Frattalone Paving, along with Frank Frattalone and others. In 2000, he accepted the position of president of Ulland Brothers. Ryan received a call to interview for the position of president of Carl Bolander and Sons in 2001, and took the opportunity to be part of a St. Paul company that had been in business since 1924.

The company thrived under his leadership, and in 2005, when Dave and Dorothy Bolander retired, Ryan and his business partner Rick O'Gara purchased Carl Bolander and Sons and its subsidiary, SKB Environmental. Ryan has given his life in service to the industry, including participation in the St. Paul Builders Exchange, the National Demolition Association, LECET, the Operating Engineers, the Urban League and AGC of Minnesota.