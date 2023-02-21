Stacey Bryant (L), principal and general manager of Jones Bros. Dirt and Paving Contractors, was installed as president of the Associated General Contractors of Texas during a ceremony at the Hyatt Regency in Austin. Bryant accepts the leadership gavel from 2022 AGC President David Casteel. (AGC of Texas photo)

Stacey Bryant of Midland has been elected the 2023 president of the Associated General Contractors of Texas, the association which represents most of the state's highway and bridge builders.

Bryant is principal and general manager of Odessa-based Jones Bros. Dirt & Paving Contractors, which has been constructing and maintaining highways across the Permian Basin for more than 70 years.

Bryant was inducted as the Associated General Contractors of Texas president on Jan. 4 in Austin.

"It is an honor to be elected by my peers in the industry, which is a fundamental industry to our state," Bryant said.

AGC of Texas represents approximately 250 general highway construction contractors and nearly 450 associate companies, which provide engineering, equipment, materials and other needed industry services. All told, the highway construction industry employs thousands of workers and is responsible for approximately $10 billion worth of state highway construction and maintenance each year.

"Without roads and reliable infrastructure, products can't get to market, and people can't travel to where they need to be," Bryant explained. "The highway construction industry is vital to all Texans and our great state."

Stacey's father, Terry Bryant, a principal of Jones Bros. Dirt & Paving Contractors, served as the president of AGC of Texas in 2005.

"Jones Bros. Dirt & Paving Contractors have been safely building West Texas roads for more than 70 years and provide jobs for more than 350 families — that's a legacy we are proud of," Stacey said. "I'm also proud to carry on the family tradition of providing AGC of Texas leadership. This is an honor and responsibility I do not take lightly."

Motorists drive hundreds of millions of miles every day on Texas roads. Last year, nearly 781 million miles were driven on Texas roads daily, including 573.9 million miles a day on pavement under the jurisdiction of the Texas Department of Transportation. Across the state, TxDOT is responsible for more than 80,000 mi. of interstate, U.S. highways, state highways and farm or ranch-to-market roads.

"The AGC will always be a partner with TxDOT," Bryant said. "Through our member companies, we will continue to deliver quality roads in a safe and timely manner to our fellow Texans, who help fund the construction through their tax dollars."

Bryant will serve as the AGC of Texas president through the end of 2023.

