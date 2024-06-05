List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    AGCO Invests in Innova Ag Innovation Fund VI to Drive Next Generation of Farming

    Wed June 05, 2024 - National Edition
    AGCO


    Photo courtesy of AGCO

    AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced its recent investment in the Innova Ag Innovation Fund VI of venture capital firm, Innova Memphis.

    This fund investment is the first executed by AGCO's recently launched corporate venture capital initiative, AGCO Ventures. The deal aligns with AGCO's approach to support the next generation of farming through advanced solutions that promise a more automated, digitized and sustainable future for agriculture.

    The Innova team is renowned for its focus on nurturing early-stage startups revolutionizing agriculture.

    "We are excited to announce our investment in Innova Ag Innovation Fund VI, a move that reflects our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in agriculture," said Seth Crawford, AGCO senior vice president and general manager, PTx.

    "This partnership enables us to tap into the latest innovations in the field, from automation and digitization to sustainability and efficiency, ensuring that we continue to provide our customers with the most advanced and effective solutions on the market."

    Through this partnership, AGCO intends to leverage Innova's expertise in identifying and supporting high-potential startups at the forefront of agricultural technology.

    "We are immensely proud to partner with AGCO, a true leader in the agricultural sector, whose commitment to innovation and sustainability mirrors our own," said Dean Didato, a partner at Innova. "This collaboration represents a unique synergy between AGCO's industry expertise and our vision for a technologically advanced farming future and revitalized rural economies.

    "Together, we are set to empower the brightest minds in agriculture, driving transformative solutions that promise to enhance farm productivity and profitability and secure a sustainable future for our planet."

    For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com and www.innovamemphis.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    New Beginning in South, Southwest Philly

    University of Michigan Builds $165M Hadley Center

    JCB Breaks Ground On $500M North American Factory

    Clean Energy Programs Need Long Look at Infrastructure, Regulation, Logistics

    Ardent Co. Brings Safety Improvements Along MD 500

    Illinois LICA Hosts Free Drainage Workshop Focused On Water Quality

    Work Is Progressing On Highway Interchange in Taunton, Mass.

    Contractors Association of Will and Grundy Counties Announces Its 2024 Scholarships Winners



     

    Read more about...

    Agco Agriculture Technology






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA