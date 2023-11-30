AGCO, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, and its family of leading brands, received six major awards at the world's largest trade fair for agricultural machinery, Agritechnica 2023.

Included in the recognitions — which were decided based on votes cast by committees of independent experts and by the Agritechnica attendees themselves — are top awards recognizing Fendt and Precision Planting.

"I am proud of the hard work these teams have put in to provide farmers with more sustainable solutions throughout the crop cycle," said Eric Hansotia, chairman, president and chief executive officer of AGCO. "These awards recognize both how we help solve customers' pain points and the talents of our people who created the solutions by putting farmers at the heart of everything we do."

AGCO and its family of leading brands received the following awards:

Agritechnica Innovation Award Silver: Precision Planting Radicle Agronomics

Agritechnica Innovation Award Silver: Fendt Slicer 960 mower combination

Agritechnica DLG Agrifuture Concept Winner: Fendt electrically powered weeder driven by the battery-electric Fendt e100 Vario

Farm Machine 2024 Mid-range tractors: Fendt 600 Vario

Farm Machine 2024 Audience Choice Award: Fendt 600 Vario

Tractor of the Year 2024 Sustainable Winner: Fendt e107 V Vario

For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories