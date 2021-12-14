Ahearn Equipment held a grand opening in November for its new facility, located on West Road in Hudson, N.H. Ahearn, a second generation-owned Kubota dealership in Spencer, Mass., is now run by brothers Joshua and Jeremy Ahearn.

Joshua Ahearn, CEO of the company, said, "We had been looking to expand for a while, but we were just waiting for the right opportunity. I thought from the start SANY would be the perfect fit for us. The organization has been very successful, with their strategy centered around support along with a great infrastructure in the company.

"When we sat down with them and discussed opportunities, it was just right to bring them on board with our dealership in October of 2020. SANY's values aligned right with our own. We want relationships rather than sales — that is how we have been successful over the last nearly 40 years."

Originally the territory covered areas in central and western Massachusetts, along with northern Connecticut.

"Not long after, in February of 2021, we had an opportunity to expand our territory picking up the rest of Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Part of that was we needed to put another facility up here to support that. We started soft in our Hudson, N.H., store in May with the grand opening in November," explained Ahearn.

Sales and rentals was the main target, trying to establish a strong brand recognition in the area. In the long term it will be more full service, with the original Ahearn flagship located store a 90 minute drive.

"All new technicians needed to be hired for the new store and by the end of the year we'll have two full time techs for this location specifically, with a staff of five or six just for this store by spring. We have been running on-the-road technicians from our other store while we find the right people to support the new location."

Focus will then be strong to increase a heavy parts and service business, along with the wide-range offerings of attachments Ahearn has become known for supplying.

"We have been very pleasantly surprised with excitement from the customers surrounding the SANY and the interest in the product lines available. New Hampshire was a relatively newer market and it has been received extremely well," said Ahearn.

Ahearn had not previously had a heavy construction line, so for servicing those customers Joshua was very aggressive in the used-equipment market to meet their needs.

"Now to be able to offer a brand new machine, with the industries best warranty, great rental-purchase options, and a great support staff from the manufacturer, big things are on the horizon." CEG

