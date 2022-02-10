AHW LLC announced the addition of four new northern Illinois locations that will become part of the AHW family in mid February.

Chad Braden of AHW LLC said that the purchase of Buck Bros. Inc. John Deere stores in Hampshire, Harvard, Libertyville and Wauconda, Ill., recently had been finalized.

"The addition of the Buck Bros. Inc. stores into the AHW family will bring an additional opportunity to serve customers in the northern Illinois and surrounding areas," said Braden. "We will have more resources, more technology and more access to parts inventory than ever before. We believe we can add more services to the market.

"AHW is a premier John Deere dealer and we truly are able to provide ‘Tomorrows Solutions Today' to our customers," he added.

Over the past 10 years, AHW has become one of the strongest and best-resourced John Deere implement dealers in the midwest, according to the company. The company will now have a total of 20 locations, including the Solution Center in Champaign, Ill., serving Illinois and western Indiana.

The Buck Bros. Inc. customers at these locations won't see many changes, except for the new AHW signs.

"We are excited that John and Ambrose Seyller will remain as the key managers of these locations," said Braden. "We have a commitment to provide excellent customer service. And we are pleased to be a part of this community and look forward to serving it."

For more information, visit www.ahwllc.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories