Alabama AGC celebrated future leaders of the construction industry on Sept. 15 at Back Forty Beer Company with the Top 40 Under 40 event.

Partnering with Business Alabama, Alabama AGC honorees gathered with friends and family to recognize the efforts and professional success made in the field. Guests enjoyed food and fellowship as winners were announced while interacting with members of the state's largest and oldest general construction association.

The 2022 class varies from project managers, engineers, accountants and safety managers representing the best of the nonresidential construction industry. This group of individuals sets the tone for the future leadership of Alabama's billion-dollar economic engine. Alabama AGC is pleased to highlight the work these young people have accomplished.

"Alabama AGC inducted its first 40 Under 40 class in 2018 to recognize young leaders across the state. Honorees are selected based on high-level leadership, professional excellence and commitment to the industry. It is a real honor to host such a unique event to celebrate the next generation of leadership in the construction industry," said Evans Dunn of Dunn Construction in Birmingham and current Alabama AGC President.

For more information, visit alagc.org/events/top-40-under-40-2020.

Alabama AGC Top 40 Under 40 Winners

David Albertson, 35; Hurst Construction LLC

Christopher Ammons, 26; Ammons & Blackmon Construction LLC

Rachel Barns, 34; Safety Plus Inc.

Wes Bowlin, 32; Brasfield & Gorrie

Ryan Brooks, 34; Wiregrass Construction Company Inc.

Grant Davis, 29; Doster Construction

Randy Denham, 38; Caddell Construction

William Drennen, 35; T. E. Stevens Company Inc

Bennett Dulaney, 36; S&ME Inc

Luke Dyas, 38; United Rentals Trench Solutions

Greg Elmore, 29; McElhenney Construction Company

Jonathan Elmore, 33; Marathon Electrical Contractors

Michael Garber, 35; Fite Building Company

James Griffith, 33; BL Harbert International

Spencer Harris, 34; Travelers

Jackson Hill, 34; BL Harbert International

Landon Hoppe, 39; Caddell Construction

Joe McAleer, 34; Bayou Concrete

Carly Miller, 33; Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Josh Miller, 39; Wiregrass Construction Company Inc.

Justin Morris, 35; Morris Builders LLC

Bryan Myers, 36; Brasfield & Gorrie

Manny Norrell, 29; Doster Construction

Hector Orozco, 34; Dunn Construction Company

Stephen Padgett, 30; Davison Fuels & Oil

Scott Patrick, 35; Compass Industrial

Chad Peed, 39; C&H Construction Services LLC

Chance Pierce, 31; Cunningham Delaney Construction LLC

Matthew Pillsbury, 32; Pate Landscape Company

Lee Pittman, 30; Pittman Tractor

Taylor Reeves, 24; S&S Sprinkler Co. L.L.C

Kara Rider, 38; Goodwyn Mills Cawood

Colin Rutledge, 38; Dunn Building Company LLC

Brian Scivley, 34; T. E. Stevens Company Inc.

Phillip Simmons, 34; United Rentals

Ben Sims, 38; Bailey-Harris Construction Co.

Preston Smith, 33; Capstone Building Corp.

Chris Thompson, 36; Rabren General Contractors

Chad Yeager, 39; Johnson Contractors

