Alabama AGC celebrated future leaders of the construction industry on Sept. 15 at Back Forty Beer Company with the Top 40 Under 40 event.
Partnering with Business Alabama, Alabama AGC honorees gathered with friends and family to recognize the efforts and professional success made in the field. Guests enjoyed food and fellowship as winners were announced while interacting with members of the state's largest and oldest general construction association.
The 2022 class varies from project managers, engineers, accountants and safety managers representing the best of the nonresidential construction industry. This group of individuals sets the tone for the future leadership of Alabama's billion-dollar economic engine. Alabama AGC is pleased to highlight the work these young people have accomplished.
"Alabama AGC inducted its first 40 Under 40 class in 2018 to recognize young leaders across the state. Honorees are selected based on high-level leadership, professional excellence and commitment to the industry. It is a real honor to host such a unique event to celebrate the next generation of leadership in the construction industry," said Evans Dunn of Dunn Construction in Birmingham and current Alabama AGC President.
Alabama AGC Top 40 Under 40 Winners
- David Albertson, 35; Hurst Construction LLC
- Christopher Ammons, 26; Ammons & Blackmon Construction LLC
- Rachel Barns, 34; Safety Plus Inc.
- Wes Bowlin, 32; Brasfield & Gorrie
- Ryan Brooks, 34; Wiregrass Construction Company Inc.
- Grant Davis, 29; Doster Construction
- Randy Denham, 38; Caddell Construction
- William Drennen, 35; T. E. Stevens Company Inc
- Bennett Dulaney, 36; S&ME Inc
- Luke Dyas, 38; United Rentals Trench Solutions
- Greg Elmore, 29; McElhenney Construction Company
- Jonathan Elmore, 33; Marathon Electrical Contractors
- Michael Garber, 35; Fite Building Company
- James Griffith, 33; BL Harbert International
- Spencer Harris, 34; Travelers
- Jackson Hill, 34; BL Harbert International
- Landon Hoppe, 39; Caddell Construction
- Joe McAleer, 34; Bayou Concrete
- Carly Miller, 33; Bradley Arant Boult Cummings
- Josh Miller, 39; Wiregrass Construction Company Inc.
- Justin Morris, 35; Morris Builders LLC
- Bryan Myers, 36; Brasfield & Gorrie
- Manny Norrell, 29; Doster Construction
- Hector Orozco, 34; Dunn Construction Company
- Stephen Padgett, 30; Davison Fuels & Oil
- Scott Patrick, 35; Compass Industrial
- Chad Peed, 39; C&H Construction Services LLC
- Chance Pierce, 31; Cunningham Delaney Construction LLC
- Matthew Pillsbury, 32; Pate Landscape Company
- Lee Pittman, 30; Pittman Tractor
- Taylor Reeves, 24; S&S Sprinkler Co. L.L.C
- Kara Rider, 38; Goodwyn Mills Cawood
- Colin Rutledge, 38; Dunn Building Company LLC
- Brian Scivley, 34; T. E. Stevens Company Inc.
- Phillip Simmons, 34; United Rentals
- Ben Sims, 38; Bailey-Harris Construction Co.
- Preston Smith, 33; Capstone Building Corp.
- Chris Thompson, 36; Rabren General Contractors
- Chad Yeager, 39; Johnson Contractors
