(L-R) are Camilla and Al Stanley, and Mac and Kristi Caddell.
Alabama AGC hosted its annual BUILDSouth Awards Ceremony on April 14 at the Club in Birmingham. The event recognized outstanding projects from the previous year as well as leading companies and individuals who have made a significant impact within the state and industry.
Awards were given to those who produced exceptional work in categories such as workforce development, community development, safety, building construction, highway construction and more.
Alabama AGC also acknowledged those who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the association with the Legacy Award for 50 Years of Service to Alabama AGC. This year also saw the presentation of the AGC Women in Construction Award, as well as scholarships awarded to three bright, local students aspiring to careers in construction and contracting.
At this year's AGC BUILDSouth Awards Ceremony, Rick Pate of Pate Landscape Co. Inc. was inducted into the AGC Hall of Fame.
The 2022 Alabama AGC officers also were announced at the event.
Evans Dunn (L) and Ben Nevins
The following individuals will serve as AGC officers:
- Chairman of the Board — Mark Harry (Birmingham) of Marathon Electrical Contractors Inc.
- President — Evans Dunn (Birmingham) of Dunn Construction Co. Inc.
- Vice President — Rob Middleton (Mobile) of Middleton Construction LLC
- 2nd Vice President — Matt Rabren (Auburn) of Rabren General Contractors Inc.
- Treasurer — Mac Caddell (Montgomery) of Caddell Construction Co. LLC.
"We are excited to turn things over to Evans and welcome Mac Caddell as our new treasurer," Mark Harry, outgoing president and incoming chairman of the board, said. "As things continue to get normalized we expect more and more in-person activities for our members.
Alabama AGC 2022 BUILDSouth Award Winners
Scholarships
- Richard Conway
- Braden Spann
- Ella Kate Howard
Scholarship winners Ella Kate Howard and Richard Conway.
Safety Awards
- F L Crane & Sons Inc.
- Vulcan Material Company
- W.S. Newell & Sons Inc.
TW Pugh Excellence in Safety Award
- David Tisdale, Whaley Construction
Legacy Awards for Over 50 Years of Service to Alabama AGC
- Saliba Construction Co. Inc.
AGC Women in Construction Award
- Rachel Harvey, Brasfield & Gorrie LLC
Associate Member of the Year Award
- Joel Quillen, FS Insurance
Public Owner of the Year
- University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa
Workforce Development Award
- Troy Pike Center for Technology
Honorable Mentions
- Community Involvement: BL Harbert International — The Grand Challenge Bush Hills
- Renovations — Highway Construction: Wiregrass Construction, Runway 18R/36L Rehabilitation
- New — Under 5 Million — Building Construction: Doster Construction Company, Huntsville Eye Surgery Center
- New — Building Construction: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Carroll A. Campbell Jr. U.S. Courthouse
- New — Building Construction: Stone Building Company, Wright Street Parking Deck
- Specialty Contractor: Marathon Electrical, Valley Hotel
- Specialty Contractor: Virginia Wrecking Co. Inc., Amazon "Project Magic": Century Plaza Mall Demolition
Winners
- Community Involvement Award: Rabren General Contractors, Travis L. Rabren Foundation 2021 Annual Project
- Specialty Contractor: North Alabama Fabricating Co. Inc., SteelRidge Center
- Renovations — Under 5 Million — Building Construction: Rives Construction Company, Telegraph Creative
- Renovations — Under 5 Million — Highway Construction: Dunn Construction Company Inc., Highway I-65 Jefferson County
- Renovations — Building Construction: Stone Building Company, The Kelly Hotel
- Renovations — Highway Construction: Dunn Construction Company Inc., Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport Runway 18/36
- New — Municipal Utilities: BH Craig Construction, JD Sims — RM Hames WTP, Reverse Osmosis Treatment Process
- New — Highway Construction: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Highway 231 Emergency Bridge Construction
- New — Design Build: Caddell Construction/Whitesell-Green JV, New Escambia County Correctional Facility
- New — Under 5 Million — Building Construction: Amason & Associates, Showa Glove Manufacturing Plant Expansion
- New — Building Construction: BL Harbert International, Secured Gateway Building 100
- Hall of Fame Inductee: Rick Pate, Pate Landscape Co. Inc.
The family of Rick Pate celebrated his induction into the Hall of Fame.
Today's top stories