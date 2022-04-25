(L-R) are Camilla and Al Stanley, and Mac and Kristi Caddell.

Alabama AGC hosted its annual BUILDSouth Awards Ceremony on April 14 at the Club in Birmingham. The event recognized outstanding projects from the previous year as well as leading companies and individuals who have made a significant impact within the state and industry.

Awards were given to those who produced exceptional work in categories such as workforce development, community development, safety, building construction, highway construction and more.

Alabama AGC also acknowledged those who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the association with the Legacy Award for 50 Years of Service to Alabama AGC. This year also saw the presentation of the AGC Women in Construction Award, as well as scholarships awarded to three bright, local students aspiring to careers in construction and contracting.

At this year's AGC BUILDSouth Awards Ceremony, Rick Pate of Pate Landscape Co. Inc. was inducted into the AGC Hall of Fame.

The 2022 Alabama AGC officers also were announced at the event.

The following individuals will serve as AGC officers:

Chairman of the Board — Mark Harry (Birmingham) of Marathon Electrical Contractors Inc.

President — Evans Dunn (Birmingham) of Dunn Construction Co. Inc.

Vice President — Rob Middleton (Mobile) of Middleton Construction LLC

2nd Vice President — Matt Rabren (Auburn) of Rabren General Contractors Inc.

Treasurer — Mac Caddell (Montgomery) of Caddell Construction Co. LLC.

"We are excited to turn things over to Evans and welcome Mac Caddell as our new treasurer," Mark Harry, outgoing president and incoming chairman of the board, said. "As things continue to get normalized we expect more and more in-person activities for our members.

Alabama AGC 2022 BUILDSouth Award Winners

Scholarships

Richard Conway

Braden Spann

Ella Kate Howard

Safety Awards

F L Crane & Sons Inc.

Vulcan Material Company

W.S. Newell & Sons Inc.

TW Pugh Excellence in Safety Award

David Tisdale, Whaley Construction

Legacy Awards for Over 50 Years of Service to Alabama AGC

Saliba Construction Co. Inc.

AGC Women in Construction Award

Rachel Harvey, Brasfield & Gorrie LLC

Associate Member of the Year Award

Joel Quillen, FS Insurance

Public Owner of the Year

University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa

Workforce Development Award

Troy Pike Center for Technology

Honorable Mentions

Community Involvement: BL Harbert International — The Grand Challenge Bush Hills

Renovations — Highway Construction: Wiregrass Construction, Runway 18R/36L Rehabilitation

New — Under 5 Million — Building Construction: Doster Construction Company, Huntsville Eye Surgery Center

New — Building Construction: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Carroll A. Campbell Jr. U.S. Courthouse

New — Building Construction: Stone Building Company, Wright Street Parking Deck

Specialty Contractor: Marathon Electrical, Valley Hotel

Specialty Contractor: Virginia Wrecking Co. Inc., Amazon "Project Magic": Century Plaza Mall Demolition

Winners

Community Involvement Award: Rabren General Contractors, Travis L. Rabren Foundation 2021 Annual Project

Specialty Contractor: North Alabama Fabricating Co. Inc., SteelRidge Center

Renovations — Under 5 Million — Building Construction: Rives Construction Company, Telegraph Creative

Renovations — Under 5 Million — Highway Construction: Dunn Construction Company Inc., Highway I-65 Jefferson County

Renovations — Building Construction: Stone Building Company, The Kelly Hotel

Renovations — Highway Construction: Dunn Construction Company Inc., Birmingham Shuttlesworth International Airport Runway 18/36

New — Municipal Utilities: BH Craig Construction, JD Sims — RM Hames WTP, Reverse Osmosis Treatment Process

New — Highway Construction: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Highway 231 Emergency Bridge Construction

New — Design Build: Caddell Construction/Whitesell-Green JV, New Escambia County Correctional Facility

New — Under 5 Million — Building Construction: Amason & Associates, Showa Glove Manufacturing Plant Expansion

New — Building Construction: BL Harbert International, Secured Gateway Building 100

Hall of Fame Inductee: Rick Pate, Pate Landscape Co. Inc.

