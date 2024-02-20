Conecuh Sausage, an iconic Alabama maker of hickory smoked sausages, plans to invest nearly $58 million to open a second production facility in the state, creating 110 jobs in the Covington County town of Andalusia.

The company was founded in nearby Evergreen, Ala. in 1947; that Conecuh County production location will remain operational as the food brand expands one county to the east to meet increasing demand for its products.

"Conecuh Sausage is a landmark homegrown brand, and I am thrilled to see that the company continues to grow and thrive right here in 'Sweet Home Alabama'," Gov. Kay Ivey said at the new manufacturing facility's groundbreaking in mid-February. "This growth project will allow Conecuh Sausage to extend the reach of its brand and put its distinctive Alabama flavors in even more kitchens."

A family-owned business that produces high-quality meats with a patented blend of seasonings, Conecuh Sausage's products are sold directly through the company's online and gift stores as well as through local grocery stores, national retailers and independent distribution companies, according to Made in Alabama, the online news site for the Alabama Department of Commerce.

John Crum Sessions, president of Conecuh Sausage, and his son John Henry Sessions — both of whom own the company — said they are making their long-term vision a reality in their quest to satisfy the demand for their products.

"We are eager to join the Andalusia community and add jobs and growth to the local economy while remaining in the State of Alabama," they said in joint statement. "We are thrilled with the opportunity to expand our production facilities and increase distribution to serve our loyal customers."

Major Investment Will Sustain Conecuh's Growth

As part of the expansion effort, the company will commit to creating at least 110 new jobs in Andalusia and invest $57.8 million to build and equip the new meat-packing plant, Made in Alabama reported Feb. 15.

"Conecuh Sausage's expansion project positions the company for sustained growth while also generating a significant economic impact in the Andalusia area," noted Ellen McNair, secretary of the state's Department of Commerce. "We're happy that the company decided to expand its production footprint in South Alabama rather than going to another state."

In the end, after researching multiple expansion locations in the Midwest, Conecuh made the decision to remain in its home state, added the elder Sessions.

"This is an exciting and important day for the City of Andalusia," Mayor Earl Johnson said. "We have been working for decades to be prepared when a company like Conecuh Sausage was ready to expand here, and we appreciate the Sessions family for their confidence in our community and the investment they are making here.

"I cannot overstate the positive impact this facility and the jobs it will generate will have on our community in the coming years," he continued. "Many people worked very hard to put this project together, and we are appreciative of their efforts."

Other Andalusia and Covington County officials also were happy with the sausage maker's investment plans in the local community.

"For years I think that many of us have taken pride in being a next-door neighbor to Conecuh County, the home of Conecuh Sausage," explained Greg White, chairperson of the Covington County Commission. "And now, we are privileged to welcome Conecuh Sausage and the Sessions family. [We are committed] to doing everything we can to make this a perfect fit as Conecuh Sausage expands [here].

His colleague, Covington County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Rick Clifton, added, "Conecuh Sausage has been a part of our menu for more than 75 years. We are excited to partner with them in their expansion plans for the future."

