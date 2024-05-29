List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Alex Lyon & Son, Bottom Line Hosting Sale at Newest Site

    Wed May 29, 2024 - West Edition #11
    CEG


    Google Maps photo

    Alex Lyon & Son has announced a new sale site in Greenville, Texas, at the newest facility of Bottom Line Equipment.

    The grand opening will take place on Wed., June 12, and will feature late model articulated trucks, late model excavators, wheel loaders, crawlers, back hoes, fork lifts, skid steers and much more.

    "You name it, we got it," said Jack Lyon of Alex Lyon & Son.

    Alex Lyon & Son will conduct a total of four auctions this year at this site, the first for the grand opening.

    "BottomLine is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the world," Lyon said. "They are probably the largest independent company in Texas-Lousiana area. It is a pleasure to do a joint venture like that."

    Alex Lyon & Son previously held sales at its Saginaw, Texas, site for the last 20 years, but the new lot will offer much more space. The previous site sat on 5 acres of land while the new one will be doubled with 10 acres of space.

    "It will be more visibility for everybody," Lyon said. "You have to change with the times, bigger and better. Better loading docks, better offices. Anything to accommodate the potential customers.

    "It means more exposure," Lyon added. "Populations are changing and we are strategic partners."

    Customers will be treated to a Texas-themed BBQ.

    The auction will be located at 1990 U.S. 380, Greenville, Texas. CEG




