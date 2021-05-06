The latest investment includes units brand new to the fleet, such as Skyjack SJ16 zero-emission one-man vertical mast lifts, multiple units of SJIII 3219, 3226, and 4732 electric scissor lifts; booms from JLG, including 600AJ, 660SJ, 860SJ, 1200SJP, and 1500SJ; and booms from Genie, including Z-62, S-65 and Z-80.

ALL Aerials, a member of the ALL Family of Companies, has announced the purchase of 100 new units.

The division specializes in boom and scissor lifts, including their rental and sales, as well as offering service and parts. The latest investment includes units brand new to the fleet, such as Skyjack SJ16 zero-emission one-man vertical mast lifts, as well as dozens of units to replenish stock that has been sold.

The SJ16, which debuted at bauma China in 2018, provides a 21.7-ft. (6.6-m) working height, 70.3-in. (178 cm) stowed height, 15.7-ft. (4.8-m) raised platform height, and 500-lb. (227-kg) overall capacity.

Drivable at its full height, the unit offers a narrower footprint allowing it to reach into smaller spaces including most elevators, a plus for multi-floor and multi-level job sites.

In addition to the Skyjack SJ16s, the acquisition includes multiple units of SJIII 3219, 3226, and 4732 electric scissor lifts; booms from JLG, including 600AJ, 660SJ, 860SJ, 1200SJP, and 1500SJ; and booms from Genie, including Z-62, S-65 and Z-80.

While ALL Aerials can, and often does, cater to customers whose only need is for aerial lift equipment, it also has long complemented ALL's crane business. Strategic contractors see the value in renting all lift equipment from a single source, from the towers, all-terrain cranes, crawlers, and rough terrain cranes to boom and scissor lifts. ALL is uniquely positioned to provide value as a one-stop shop due to its large, deep fleet — large in number and deep in capacity and feature sets — which includes literally thousands of access units spread across ALL's broad North American footprint, according to the company.

New equipment investments like this most recent package keep ALL Aerials well stocked and ready to serve. The new machines include attractive, versatile features like mark-free tires and electrical engines for indoor usage, or powerful diesel engines, welding packages, and two-man lifts for added flexibility.

Kris Kasparek, general manager of ALL Aerials, said the new equipment, and indeed the entire fleet, was chosen specifically to match customer demand.

"These are versatile units that are ready to serve customers in diverse markets from carpentry, fire protection, and lighting and electrical to assisting with bridge work," said Kasparek. "We're able to offer a complete selection of sizes and capacities to fill virtually any need."

With ALL's in-house trucking fleet, ALL Aerials equipment can move to any branch across its North American footprint.

For more information, call 800/232-4100 or visit www.allcrane.com.

Today's top stories