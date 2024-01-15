List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    ALL Crane Adding New Kobelco G-3 Series Hydraulic Crawlers

    Mon January 15, 2024 - National Edition
    ALL Crane


    The new cranes are expected to be deployed across ALL’s 33-branch North American footprint, where they are expected to find ample work in bridge construction, plant work, foundation work and more.
    Photo courtesy of The All Family of Companies
    The new cranes are expected to be deployed across ALL’s 33-branch North American footprint, where they are expected to find ample work in bridge construction, plant work, foundation work and more.

    The ALL Family of Companies is adding a new package of Kobelco G-3 Series hydraulic crawler cranes to its fleet. Each unit is part of Kobelco's redesigned, "repowered" cranes unveiled at ConExpo last March.

    The package includes the following units, in varying quantities: CK800G-3 (80-ton capacity), CK1100G-3 (110-tons) and CK1600G-3 (160-tons).

    The new G-3 models were created using input from end users derived from real jobsite experiences. They incorporate transport, assembly and operator-friendly concepts. Other features include boom, carbody and track side frame structures designed with ease of transport in mind. The new cab and design of the cranes add to the operator's comfort and safety.

    Rick Mikut, ALL's crawler crane division manager, said the G-3 line also boasts the Isuzu Tier OV-compliant engine, known for its reliability, fuel efficiency and quiet operation.

    The new cranes are expected to be deployed across ALL's 33-branch North American footprint, where they are expected to find ample work in bridge construction, plant work, foundation work and more. In addition to using Kobelco cranes in its own fleet, ALL also is an authorized Kobelco dealer.

    The G-3 Series cranes include a new cab design offering improved visibility and new features such as bluetooth and USB capabilities. Kobelco has maintained all the previous hydraulic systems, crane travel system, and other components that have made Kobelco known as an operator-friendly and reliable crane in North America for the past 30 years.

    For more information, visit www.allcrane.com/.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




