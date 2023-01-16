List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

ALL Crane Becomes Authorized Dealer of Maeda

Mon January 16, 2023 - National Edition
ALL Crane


The ALL Family of Companies is once again an authorized dealer of Maeda mini cranes. ALL also is adding 13 Maeda spider cranes to its own fleet.

ALL's exclusive territory for Maeda sales covers the states of Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. ALL will sell and service Maeda's full line including spider cranes, crawlers and battery cranes.

Considered the smallest cranes in the world, Maeda cranes can go where other cranes simply can't. With a width as little as two and a half feet, many can actually fit through standard doorways.

The construction industry is especially fond of these small cranes for their ability to be placed high up in a structure and assist with glazing and curtainwall installation. Josh Doyle, general manager of ALT Sales Corp., the boom truck division of the ALL Family, expects construction to remain a popular market for Maeda via ALL, with other applications emerging.

"The advent of Maeda battery-powered cranes opens a whole new world of indoor crane operations due to the lack of exhaust emissions," said Doyle. "I expect those cranes to pick up work inside warehouses and for interior remodeling jobs in industrial and commercial settings."

Maeda models added to ALL's own fleet include three MC285C spider cranes with a slim 30-in. body, 24-ft. boom, and 6,210-lb. maximum capacity; seven MC305C models with a 41-ft. boom and max capacity of 6,560 lbs.; and three MC405C spider cranes with a 55-ft. boom and a max capacity of 8,480-lbs. All include multi-angle outrigger positions and rubber tracks.

"The multi-angle outriggers are a game-changer. They take cranes that already could move in close due to their small size and get them that much closer to the work," said Doyle.

The Maeda spider cranes added to ALL's own fleet are being deployed throughout the four states in which ALL is an authorized dealer, so customers unfamiliar with the product can see their performance for themselves.

Japanese-made Maeda originally carved out a niche for itself with its small, versatile spider cranes. It has made a push into the U.S. market with the formation of Maeda America Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas.

For more information, visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




Today's top stories

North to South - Crews Finish One Section of $900M Job, Move to the Next

How to Diversify Your Workforce Talent Pools With Intention and Maximize Results

Robotics: Automating the Job Site

Ritchie List Surpassed 75,000+ Equipment, Vehicle Listings in 2022

Ten Notable Projects Will Have a Major Impact On Washington, D.C.'s Cityscape

Lane Construction Wins $218M Florida Interchange Reconstruction Project at I-4, Sand Lake Road

Florida's Indian River Lagoon Gets $19.5M Boost to Cut Pollution Entering Estuary

TVA to Turn Coal Plant Near Clarksville, Tenn., Into Natural Gas Facility



 

Read more about...

ALL Family of Companies Business News Cranes Maeda Mini Cranes






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA