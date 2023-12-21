Photo courtesy of ALL Crane The LRT 1130-2.1 is able to be transported on conventional low loaders anywhere in the world.

The newest rough terrain (RT) cranes from Liebherr are set to make their world debut in the field when the ALL Family of Companies takes delivery of the first five units through early next year.

The Liebherr LRT 1130-2.1 boasts the strongest-in-class 140-ton capacity and the longest telescopic boom (197 ft.) of any two-axle RT in the world, according to the manufacturer.

Apart from its high performance, the LRT 1130-2.1 delivers the most economical transport dimensions of its performance class, being able to be transported on conventional low loaders anywhere in the world.

"ALL has a tradition of making history when it comes to high-capacity RTs," said Brian Peretin, general manager, sales, of the mobile and crawler cranes division of Liebherr USA. "ALL purchased the very first units of our 90-ton and the 100-ton RT series when they were first released."

Especially popular in the North American market, rough terrain cranes are always in high demand for petrochemical maintenance and construction, as well as serving as assist cranes and tail cranes for wind energy assembly and repair.

"Larger RTs have become a phenomenon in the past 10 to 15 years," said Peretin. "They offer many of the same features of all terrain cranes, but with a smaller footprint, pick-and-carry capabilities, and a smaller cash outlay."

Liebherr developed the LRT 1130-2.1 based on input from heavy RT users like ALL, who have a feel for what the market demands.

Designed to make transport between job sites simple and economical, the dimensions of the LRT 1130-2.1 allow it to be transported on low-loaders without disassembly of the basic unit. These first five units are expected to be in high demand for applications requiring a solid load chart, long boom and the need to fit into tight spaces.

For more information, visit www.allcrane.com/.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories