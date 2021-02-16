The new acquisitions will be distributed throughout ALL’s national footprint of three-dozen branches.

ALL is reinvesting heavily in its mobile all-terrain fleet, announcing a massive haul of 21 new cranes from Liebherr that will be delivered throughout 2021.

The package includes: four each of LTM 1120-4.1, LTM 1130-5.1 and LTM 1230-5.1; three each of LTM 1160-5.2 and LTM 1450-8.1; and one each of LTM 1110-5.1, LTM 1150-5.3 and LTM 1650-8.1.

The most active period of delivery will be the heart of the year, with 16 of the cranes scheduled for delivery in the second and third quarters. The new acquisitions will be distributed throughout ALL's national footprint of three-dozen branches.

Michael L. Liptak, CEO and president of ALL Crane, said the purchase is emblematic of ALL's commitment to maintaining its fleet strength across the company's broad North American footprint.

"We approach every package with an eye on customer demand, and what we have is a very expansive and diverse demand for ATs at all capacity levels and in every region," said Liptak. "These LTMs are scheduled for delivery throughout the year and will be ready to roll, supporting each of our yards and the customers they serve."

To that point, three of the units in the package are new models with an array of technologies and performance features designed to serve ALL's wide ranging customer mix and geographies.

The LTM 1120-4.1 offers the maximum lifting capacity (135-ton) and boom length on a 4-axle mobile, delivering performance previously only available on 5-axle cranes. The LTM 1150-5.3, introduced in October of 2020, is a 150-ton machine that offers a 10 percent longer telescopic boom and 15 percent higher capacity than its successful predecessor, the LTM 1130-5.1.

Last but not least, the capacity leader of this spate of ATs coming to ALL's fleet, the LTM 1650-8.1, which made its debut at last year's bauma trade fair, offers 770-ton capacity, exceeding its predecessor's capacity by between 15 and 50 percent, depending on the equipment package selected.

The purchase — and the new technologies on show — point to the continued popularity of all-terrain (AT) cranes with ALL's customers and in the markets in which they work.

"Ongoing growth in road and bridge and general infrastructure engineering and construction are huge, as are expectations for the wind market. These are drivers of the continued demand for ATs," said Liptak. "This purchase also has a lot of cranes with longer booms, which give our customers added flexibility for commercial construction. We're also fortifying our fleet to support growth in new construction and expansion in manufacturing and industrial buildings."

Liptak noted that many of the Liebherr cranes in the package conform to road limits in ALL's major markets, also making them attractive to customers due to the ease of transport.

"The mobility of our fleet, project to project, but also branch to branch, is important to us."

ALL is always working with manufacturers, said Liptak, "sharing information to help create next generation technologies. This purchase further demonstrates our belief in the Liebherr product and our commitment to ensuring customers have the equipment they need, where and when they need it."

For more information, visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

