ALL Erection & Crane Rental, a member of the ALL Family of Companies, has been honored with the Longevity Award from the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), recognizing its decades of leadership.

SC&RA is an international organization with more than 1,350 members from 46 nations serving all aspects of heavy industry including specialized transportation, lift equipment, machinery moving, maintenance and more.

SC&RA's Longevity Awards are presented to member companies for their longtime support and dedication to the association and its mission. ALL was recognized with the 50 Years Award.

ALL has a deep history with SC&RA. Its Dawes branches are among the seven founding companies that formed the association. More recently, Dawes general manager Steve Freckmann received the association's Pinnacle Award in 2020 in recognition of his more than decade and a half of involvement in leadership positions within the association.

"The ALL Family believes in the power of our industry to move the world forward," said Michael L. Liptak, CEO and president of ALL. "SC&RA is a vital organization to our industry, working hard to advocate for effective, prosperous operations that serve the needs of customers and projects all around the world."

Firms across the United States and around the world submit dozens of entries to the SC&RA Awards competition each year. The awards program recognizes worldwide excellence in the crane, rigging and specialized transportation industry.

"We're proud to be recognized by SC&RA with this Longevity Award and to be aligned with an organization that does so much to further the interests of our industry and its constituencies," said Liptak.

For more information, visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

