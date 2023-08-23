List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    ALL Performs Dual Night Picks for Two Florida Turnpike Bridge Projects

    Wed August 23, 2023 - National Edition
    ALL Crane


    ALL specified two high-capacity all terrain (AT) cranes for the work: a 450-ton Grove GMK6400 and a 400-ton Liebherr LTM 1350-6.1.
    ALL specified two high-capacity all terrain (AT) cranes for the work: a 450-ton Grove GMK6400 and a 400-ton Liebherr LTM 1350-6.1.
    ALL specified two high-capacity all terrain (AT) cranes for the work: a 450-ton Grove GMK6400 and a 400-ton Liebherr LTM 1350-6.1. Dual picks automatically become critical lifts, and nighttime execution adds a further degree of difficulty.

    Improvements to the Florida Turnpike roll on with two bridge widening projects in Lake County, in the central part of the state.

    ALL Sunshine Crane Rental, a member of the ALL Family of Companies, provided heavy lift equipment to Lane Construction, the project's general contractor. The crane work was to be conducted in a series of dual picks, with most work to be done at night to reduce the impact of lane closures on local traffic.

    Dual picks automatically become critical lifts, and nighttime execution adds a further degree of difficulty.

    "All lifts require everyone on the team to work together toward a common goal," said Tom Robertson, sales rep of ALL Sunshine Crane Rental. "We have a great team here at our branch, and across the ALL family, so we all did our part to achieve the customer's objectives safely and efficiently.

    ALL specified two high-capacity all terrain (AT) cranes for the work: a 450-ton Grove GMK6400 and a 400-ton Liebherr LTM 1350-6.1.

    The first bridge to be redone was located at Scrub Jay Road (named for the round-headed, blue-gray bird found only in Florida), consisting of 10 total concrete beams weighing 110,000 lbs. and extending 110 ft. across.

    For the Scrub Jay Lane Bridge, the Grove, which has the higher capacity of the two cranes, was set up in the median of the northbound turnpike lanes, configured with 130 ft. of main boom and 220,000 lbs. of counterweight. The Liebherr set up across the road, also configured with 130 ft. of main boom, but with 308,000 lbs. of counterweight.

    Each beam came in on a truck, in the direction that the beam would ultimately sit. Ends were marked, with the west end of the beam coming in first and east end coming in second. The lower-capacity Liebherr picked up the east end, the Grove picked up the west, and both cranes swung the beam to get the west end of the beam past the Grove. Then they swung back and boomed down to the set point. Four days were allotted to pick and set the 10 beams.

    Scrub Jay Lane bridge is expected to reopen in the spring of 2024.

    For the second bridge, this one located at U.S. 27 and the turnpike, the same two cranes were employed, set up in similar fashion. The Grove had to set up in an exceptionally narrow median, necessitating the closure of an additional lane. Eight total beams were set.

    One side of the existing bridge remained open during construction to maintain traffic. Once this new portion is completed, traffic will divert to it, and the other half will be constructed with the old bridge removed. That work will continue later this year.

    "These projects take an exceptional amount of planning and coordination. In the end, truck drivers and crane operators make these jobs a reality, and, to an outsider, they make them look easy," said Robertson. "As a former heavy-haul truck driver and limited operator, I appreciate how these pros make us all look good."

    For more information, visit www.allcrane.com.

    Dual picks automatically become critical lifts, and nighttime execution adds a further degree of difficulty.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Read more about...

