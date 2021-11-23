All States Ag Parts (ASAP), an agricultural and heavy equipment aftermarket parts supplier in North America, announced the acquisition of Summit Supply and Contrax Equipment.

Summit Supply and Contrax Equipment both specialize in aftermarket rubber tracks and undercarriage parts for a wide variety of agricultural and construction equipment.

Summit Supply has six U.S. locations, including Asbury, N.J.; Auburn, Wash.; Dallas, Texas; Chicago, Ill.; Los Angeles, Calif.; and Atlanta, Ga.

Contrax Equipment has three Canadian locations, including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

With the addition of Summit Supply and Contax Equipment, All States Ag Parts now operates 33 locations in North America.

"The acquisition of Summit Supply and Contrax Equipment will further strengthen our ability to serve the ag and construction parts industries.

"Both companies will be closely associated with our existing H&R Construction Equipment Parts division. This acquisition will tremendously improve our opportunity to serve that segment of our customer base," said Bill Davidson, president of All States Ag Parts.

Davidson added that all employees of Summit Supply and Contrax Equipment will be offered employment with the new company. He said All States Ag Parts is looking forward to maintaining the strong team currently in place at Summit Supply and Contrax Equipment.

All States Ag Parts is a leading supplier of agricultural parts in North America and carries used, new aftermarket and remanufactured parts for tractors, skid steers, combines and other ag equipment. Parts are stocked for virtually all brands of equipment including John Deere, Case IH, Ford, New Holland, Allis Chalmers, Massey Ferguson, Agco, Hesston and many more.

For more information about Summit Supply, call 888/888-1248 or visit SummitRubberTracks.com.

For more information about Contrax Equipment, call 888/429-4250 or visit ContraxEquipment.com

For more information about All States Ag Parts, call 877/530-4430 or visit TractorPartsASAP.com.

Today's top stories