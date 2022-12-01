The full dollar amount of the project is nearly $32 million. (Photo courtesy of MDOT SHA.)

A project that is part of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) Bridge System Preservation Program is well under way.

The project involves replacing and widening the U.S. 40 bridges over Little Gunpowder Falls and Big Gunpowder Falls. This work is occurring between the White Marsh area of Baltimore County and the Joppatowne area of Harford County.

According to Shantee Felix, media relations manager, the bridges over Little Gunpowder Falls are two-span, dual steel girder bridges, approximately 95 ft. in length. The bridges over Gunpowder Falls are three-span, dual steel girder bridges approximately 193 ft. in length.

The project began in the summer of 2018 and the estimated completion is spring 2023.

Felix reported that the full dollar amount is nearly $32 million. This total includes $27.8 million for construction, $3.2 million for engineering, and just under $870,000 for utilities.

The contract was awarded to Allan Myers Inc. and the project engineer is Warren Pendergrass.

"The existing bridges were built in the 1930s and are nearing the end of their useful service life," Felix said. "Once the rehabilitation work is complete, the new bridge decks will have two lanes in each direction and new 10-foot outside shoulders, enhancing safety for bicyclists and motorists."

Project tasks include replacement of the bridges' steel and concrete girders, replacement of the concrete riding surface, and widening of the bridge to provide a continuous 10-ft. outside shoulder.

"The bridges date to the 1930s and while they are structurally safe for travel, they need restoration," Felix added. "This project will improve safety for the more than 26,000 vehicles traveling along this U.S. segment 40 daily. Replacing the bridge girders and concrete riding surface will reduce maintenance costs."

She noted that one of the challenges with the project is the fact that these are older bridges located over Gunpowder Falls.

"Working in water creates hydraulic, erosion and sediment issues related to construction," she said. "The work is unique because of the age of the bridges and the use of caissons — structures used to keep water out — rather than steel pile for the foundations."

The construction inspection staff consists of one project engineer and five construction inspectors.

Major subcontractors for the project include Mohawk Steel Inc., bridge iron/steel workers; DRM Associates, bridge sheer studs and deck pans; Amelie, caisson construction; Ligon and Ligon Inc. – BGE, gas main install; Harford Tree Experts Inc., landscaping; ECLS, erosion and sediment control; Zone Inc., pavement marking; Road Safety, maintenance of traffic; Maryland Portable, concrete supplier; and Paul J. Rach, concrete contractor.

Major equipment used on the project include Caterpillar excavators, backhoes, and skid loaders, all owned by the contractor; cranes, rented; Concrete Pump Trucks, rented, dump trucks, both owned and rented and asphalt pavers, owned by the contractor.

According to Felix, the project includes 17, 604 cu. yds of Class 1 excavation, 4,200 cu. yds. of concrete, 4,000 linear ft. of steel girders and 8,000 tons of rip rap. CEG

Today's top stories