Crews from Allen Butler Construction Inc. (ABCI) and Webber LLC are working hard to complete sections of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) Loop 335 project in the city of Amarillo, an initiative that has spent $210 million so far to upgrade aging highway infrastructure, improve traffic flow and safety.

SL 335 has been divided into four main segments: Southeast-Segment A, Southwest-Segment B, Northwest-Segment C and Northeast-Segment D. SL 335, which circles Amarillo, connects motorists to national and regional corridors, along with local arterials.

"The main point of the State Loop that's going to be circling around the city is to relieve traffic and freight congestion on Interstate 40, one of the most well-traveled interstates in the state of Texas," said TxDOT Public Information Officer Jason Britsch.

ABCI is responsible for four elements, two of which are ongoing and two have been completed this past year. ABCI completed the $42.4 million I-27 at S SL 335 interchange work, which began in 2018, and the $50.6 million SL 335 from S FM 2590 to I-40, which began in 2019.

Crews currently are working on the $26 million Coulter Street to Soncy Road section, which is expected to be completed next summer; and the $50.6 million IH-40 West Interchange to SW 9th Ave. section, which is expected to be open to traffic in early 2024 and be completed in the spring.

Another element, the West SL 335/I-40 interchange, is being done in two phases. Phase I deals with the I-40 2nd-level bridge and SL 335 frontage roads and should be completed next summer. Phase II, unfunded, will cover the SL 335 3rd-level bridge and direct connectors.

"We are glad to see that progress continues to move forward on SL 335," said Joe Chappell, TxDOT Amarillo's Area engineer. "We appreciate the public's patience on this project while we continue to build and maintain safe roadways around the city."

Webber is working on Sub-Segment C-1, 5.8 mi. from SW 9th Avenue to FM 1719. Phase I, SW 9th Avenue to FM 1719, has crews working on frontage roads. Phase II, unfunded, SW 9th Avenue to FM 1719, will cover mainlanes and grade separations at arterials. Work began in 2023 and delivery is expected in late 2026.

"We're very happy with the work that Webber has done and continues to do on the SL 335 project. This project is progressing ahead of schedule and drivers expect safe, high-quality roadways here in Amarillo standards and that's what we aim to give them," said Joe Chappell, Amarillo area engineer.

"The TxDOT Amarillo District and the Amarillo MPO have identified SL 335 as a top priority, transportation project candidate with the goal of upgrading the entire loop to a controlled-access roadway consisting of mainlanes, ramps, one-way frontage roads with bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, and four multi-level interchanges [I-40 east, I-40 west, I-27 south and US 87 north]," states the project web page.

Construction Details

The SL 335 Corridor Development study, adopted by the Amarillo MPO in October 2014, noted that the majority of the loop could be "upgraded to a freeway by generally following the existing alignment except a portion of Segment B referred to as B-2. Sub-Segment B-2 will generally be constructed on a new location alignment to re-route the loop around an existing portion of the loop which has evolved into an urban arterial [Soncy Road]. Right-of-Way acquisitions/relocations and utility relocations are expected on each segment.

"The SL 335 B-2 Sub-segment required right-of-way acquisition from the Amarillo Helium Plant property located at Helium Road and Amarillo Boulevard," it added. "The Helium Plant was previously determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places for its association with the federal government's helium program as the headquarters and primary research laboratory. A Section 4[f] Net Benefit determination was executed based on a Memorandum of Agreement between TxDOT, Texas Historical Commission, and Advisory Council on Historic Preservation prior to TxDOT's acquisition of a portion of the property."

Segment A covers Bell Street to Southeast 3rd Ave. It involves approximately 15.5 mi. of improvements that include a multi-level Interchange at I-40 east, mainlanes, ramps, frontage roads, grade separations at arterials and railroad crossings. The existing alignment from Bell Street to Washington Street (Segments A-1 and A-2) is four divided mainlanes, two-lane frontage roads, ramps and grade separations at Bell, Western and Georgia streets, as well as BNSF Railroad. From Washington Street to Potter County Line is a two-lane rural highway switching to four-lane divided to I-40 east. From I-40 east to SE 3 rd Avenue is an existing four-lane undivided roadway.

The work for the East SL 335/I-40 interchange runs from SE 34th Avenue to SE 3rd Avenue (2.1 mi.) and includes the I-40 east five-level interchange.

Completed Construction

Construction of Phase I — mainlanes, frontage roads and the I-40 2nd-level bridge — was completed in 2022. Phase II, which has not been funded, will include the SL 335 3rd-level bridge and direct connectors.

Sub-section 1-A, from I-27 to Georgia Street; and A-2, from Georgia Street to FM 1541 (Washington Street); covered 3.8 mi. and were completed in 2018 and 2019. J. Lee Milligan Construction delivered A-1 mainlanes, frontage roads, grade separations at arterials; and A-2, done by Webber, dealt with frontage roads and a BNSF railroad bridge.

Upcoming Construction

Segments A-3 (from FM 1541, Washington Street, to SE 34th Avenue) and A-4, are still in the planning stage. A-3, 9.6 mi., will construct mainlanes, frontage roads and grade separations at arterials through phased construction.

Segment B (Bell Street to Southwest 9th Avenue) is approximately 9.9 mi. It includes a multi-level interchanges at I-27 south and I-40 west. A new location sub-segment with mainlanes, ramps, frontage roads, grade separations and arterials is part of the work. The existing alignment is four-lane rural highway from Bell Street to FM 2590 and then a new location section along Helium Road to SW 9th Avenue.

C-2, FM 1719 (Western Street) to Echo Street (4 mi.), has not started yet. The work will cover mainlines and grade separations and arterials. Planning is ongoing for the North SL 335/U.S. 87 interchange work, which will be done in two phases, covering the U.S. 87 2nd-level bridge and SL 335 frontage roads and theSL 335 3rd-level bridge and direct connectors.

Segment D (8.3 mi.), from Echo Street to SE 3rd Avenue, is still being planned. The work will include mainlanes, ramps, frontage roads, grade separations at highways, arterials and railroad crossings. The existing alignment is a four-lane divided highway from Echo Street to U.S. 60 and then a four-lane undivided roadway to SE 3rd Street.

The various segments were designed by HNTB, JMT, HDR and Huitt Zollars. CEG

