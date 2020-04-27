ALLU Transforms Construction Waste into Valuable Materials

The very latest development from ALLU aimed at the demolition and recycling market is its new crusher series of –initially -three crusher models for excavators in the 10 to 33 ton range.

The ALLU series of attachments are being used to literally transform construction waste from demolition projects into valuable materials, according to the manufacturer.

The unique attributes of the Allu Transformers, along with the recently launched Allu Crusher, have enabled asphalt, concrete, soil, bricks and other materials, to be turned into products for reuse.

Allu Transformer screener crushers offer solution for separating, sorting, screening and loading for several different types of demolition materials.

The base Transformer comprises of an excavator/ loader/tractor mounted processing bucket which screens, pulverizes, blends, mixes, separates, even crushes, feeds and loads materials. The result is that the material is effectively transformed into highly valuable products, making any business involved in demolitionand so forth more efficient, and more profitable.

What makes the Transformers an ideal solution for processing demolition materials is that as they are fitted to compact and versatile loaders, meaning that they are able to access even the most hard to get to sites. This enables on site processing, with the materials, such as concrete and bricks, often being reused directly where they are most needed.

This results in cost savings when there is less material for the landfill as well as more material for reuse.

In addition to cost savings, the environmental benefits are impressive, as the weight of the end product is reduced by upwards of 50 percent, meaning that transport is reduced, and with it any harmful emissions, according to the manufacturer.

Latest Development Ideal for Recycling

One of the latest developments, which has proven to be ideal for dealing with and recycling demolition materials, is the Allu TS blade structure. This has been developed to improve productivity with at its core being the configuration of the screening blades that spin between the screening combs.

The TS drums are available with two different blade types: standard blades for screening applications and axe blades when a crushing or shredding effect is required. Blade sizes available include 16-32 mm, 25-50 mm and 35mm, with the assembly enabling three different fragment sizes from the same unit.

Fragment size estimation is based on screening comb distance, with it being quick and easy to change from one screening job to another, providing more versatile processing.

Due to the TS's self-cleaning design high capacity operation is ensured, even when the materialis wet or contaminated, due to the system's non-clogging structure, according to the manufacturer.

New ALLU Crusher

Amongst the many customer focused features included on the new Allu crushers are:

Reversible crushing : This reduces the potential for jamming, blockages, or obstruction with rebar are avoided, while delivering greater levels of production and reducing the need for any manual involvement in the crushing process.

: This reduces the potential for jamming, blockages, or obstruction with rebar are avoided, while delivering greater levels of production and reducing the need for any manual involvement in the crushing process. Feed plate design built into the jaw : Ensures that the feeding function in a fully loaded chamber delivers high rates of production with minimal risk of bridging.

: Ensures that the feeding function in a fully loaded chamber delivers high rates of production with minimal risk of bridging. Simple mechanical pin adjustment for output size regulation : Makes the entire crushing process easy and safe with quick adjustment for various output specifications.

: Makes the entire crushing process easy and safe with quick adjustment for various output specifications. The crusher ‘opens like a clam': Through this design easy and quick replacement ofwear parts is ensured through ease of access, saving time spent on maintenance, thereby minimizing risk to operators and maximizing productive crushing.

Jeroen Hinnen, vice president of sales of Allu Group said, "By bringing this new product line to market we will be able to provide customers with what they have been looking for. The Allu Transformer range offers unique productivity and efficiency benefits on a great deal of demolition materials and recycling applications, while the Allu Crusher range enables hard rock, and heavy duty –such as reinforced concrete -demolition materials, to be effectively reduced."

For more information, visit www.allu.net.

